MoS Home Nisith Parmanik’s convoy was attacked in Setai, Coochbehar in West Bengal on Thursday, November 3. As per reports, miscreants with sticks, and stones had showed up to confront the minister’s convoy.

WB | The gathering even had sticks, stones & other weapons despite police presence. They surely didn't show up with sticks to shower flowers. How this happened is a question that needs to be asked. BJP workers won't sit quietly if their minister is attacked in front of them: MoS pic.twitter.com/52irPIuRVC — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Speaking to the media, minister Nisith Parmanik stated that the route for his convoy was mapped by the state police and asked how could his convoy be under such threat. He added that the miscreants carrying sticks and stones were gathered despite the police presence. “BJP workers won’t sit quiet when their minister is attacked in front of them”, he added.

however, the Bengal police have claimed that the scuffle broke out because the minister’s supporters argued with the people holding black flags. Coochbehar SP has stated that the minister had about 50 bike riders accompanying him and a scuffle broke out between the supporters on bikes and the people carrying black flags.

MoS Home Nisith Pramanik had a program. There, when he was going on the way, some people were standing with black flags. There were about 50 bikes with the minister in his convoy. The boys on the bike got down and attacked the people with black flags: SP Coochbehar (03.11) pic.twitter.com/WZJchMGFEx — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Bengal BJP has blamed the ruling TMC for the incident, saying that six of their supporters have been injured after the clash with the miscreants who were from TMC. The TMC has denied the allegations.

Nisith Parmanik was traveling to attend a meeting with BJP workers in the Brahmottar Chatra area.