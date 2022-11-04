Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBengal: Mos Home Nisith Parmanik's convoy attacked in Coochbehar with stones and sticks, BJP...
News Reports
Updated:

Bengal: Mos Home Nisith Parmanik’s convoy attacked in Coochbehar with stones and sticks, BJP blames TMC

Speaking to the media, minister Nisith Parmanik stated that the route for his convoy was mapped by the state police and asked how could his convoy be under such threat.

OpIndia Staff
MoS Home Nisith Parmanik's convoy attacked in Bengal's Coochbehar
Minister Nisith Parmanik, images via ANI
18

MoS Home Nisith Parmanik’s convoy was attacked in Setai, Coochbehar in West Bengal on Thursday, November 3. As per reports, miscreants with sticks, and stones had showed up to confront the minister’s convoy.

Speaking to the media, minister Nisith Parmanik stated that the route for his convoy was mapped by the state police and asked how could his convoy be under such threat. He added that the miscreants carrying sticks and stones were gathered despite the police presence. “BJP workers won’t sit quiet when their minister is attacked in front of them”, he added.

however, the Bengal police have claimed that the scuffle broke out because the minister’s supporters argued with the people holding black flags. Coochbehar SP has stated that the minister had about 50 bike riders accompanying him and a scuffle broke out between the supporters on bikes and the people carrying black flags.

Bengal BJP has blamed the ruling TMC for the incident, saying that six of their supporters have been injured after the clash with the miscreants who were from TMC. The TMC has denied the allegations.

Nisith Parmanik was traveling to attend a meeting with BJP workers in the Brahmottar Chatra area.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNisith Parmanik news, Coochbehar news, Bengal districts
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
594,284FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com