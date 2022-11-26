Saturday, November 26, 2022
Updated:

‘India is where my family, home and culture blend together’: British PM Rishi Sunak’s daughter Anoushka Sunak

Anoushka's mother, Akshata Murthy, her grandparents, and her educators were among the many people who came to watch her dance at the festival. "It is quite nerve-wracking that our teachers from our school are going to be there," Anoushka remarked.

OpIndia Staff
'India is where family, home and culture blend together: Anoushka Sunak, daughter of British PM Rishi Sunak
Image courtesy: India Today
21

In an exclusive byte given to India Today, the daughter of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Anoushka Sunak stated that India is a place where “family, home and culture” blend together. “India is the country where I come from. It is a place where family, home and culture blend together. I love going there every year,” Anoushka said.

Rishi Sunak’s daughter made these remarks at the Kuchipudi Dance festival ‘Rang 2022’ held in London. When questioned about her passion for dance, Anoushka told India Today that she enjoys Kuchipudi and dancing since it takes away all of her cares and stresses.

“I love Kuchipudi and dancing because when you are dancing all your worries and stresses go away and you are in the moment dancing with your all your friends beside you. I love to be on stage,” Anoushka Sunak stated.

Rishi Sunak withe his wife Akshata Murthy, and daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

Anoushka’s mother, Akshata Murthy, her grandparents, and her educators were among the many people who came to watch her dance at the festival. “It is quite nerve wrecking that our teachers from our school are going to be there,” Anoushka remarked.

Rishi Sunak on October 24 succeeded Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He is UK’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister. Sunak stated on October 25 that he was hired in part to correct the mistakes done by his predecessor, Liz Truss and that the country may have to adopt tough decisions to overcome a deep economic crisis.

The 42-year-old investment banker, now a politician hails from a Punjabi Khatri family, and his paternal ancestor left Gujranwala for Africa before India achieved independence. Gujranwala is currently part of Pakistan’s Punjab province. Sunak’s father afterwards relocated to the United Kingdom.

Sunak was appointed as Prime Minister by default after his competitors, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, stepped away following the resignation by Liz Truss.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

