Rishi Sunak in his first address as British PM says elected in part as UK PM to fix Truss’s mistakes

On Tuesday, Rishi Sunak became the UK’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after King Charles III invited him to form a cabinet. Sunak went to visit the King at Buckingham Palace after the latter accepted Liz Truss’ resignation. The newly inducted British Prime Minister Sunak said on October 25 that he was hired in part to correct the mistakes done by his predecessor, Liz Truss and that the country may have to adopt tough decisions to overcome a deep economic crisis.

The 42-year-old investment banker, now a politician hails from a Punjabi Khatri family, and his paternal ancestor left Gujranwala for Africa before India achieved independence. Gujranwala is currently part of Pakistan’s Punjab province. Sunak’s father afterwards relocated to the United Kingdom. Sunak was appointed as Prime Minister by default after his competitors, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, stepped away.

UK’s King Charles III appoints the first non white Indian origin PM Rishi Sunak during the meet at Buckingham Palace in London. pic.twitter.com/dS8Z3VtlKt — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 25, 2022

Sunak remarked in his first statement as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom outside 10 Downing Street that mending mistakes must begin immediately. Britain’s prime minister reiterated that his predecessor made mistakes, and he promises to prioritize economic stability and confidence at the heart of his agenda.

Meanwhile, he also vowed that he would unify his country and gain the faith of its population. “Trust is earned and I will earn yours… I will bring compassion to challenges the country faces,” Sunak said, adding that tough decisions would be made.

Notably, Former UK PM Boris Johnson congratulated Rishi Sunak and extended wholehearted support. “Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support”, he tweeted. Also, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sunak and said he looks forward to working together with him to transform the India-UK ties into a modern partnership.

Congratulations to @RishiSunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 25, 2022

Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Britain’s outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss claimed that her administration had responded swiftly and firmly to assist hardworking people and thousands of companies in their efforts to avoid bankruptcy. In her farewell speech, she said it was a huge honour to be prime minister and to lead the nation in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II and welcoming the accession of King Charles III.

Rishi Sunak yesterday succeeded Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of the UK. This move comes days after Truss announced her resignation as a result of several policy reversals, Cabinet reshuffles, and an open revolt against her. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had amassed huge support for himself and set the stage for his huge comeback to power, months after his abrupt resignation.

However, Sunak is now the Prime Minister of the UK, the first person of colour to hold the post. He also is the first person of Indian origin and a first Hindu person to do so.