Rishi Sunak is new Prime Minister of UK, first Indian-origin person to hold the chair

Rishi Sunak is now set to succeed Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister of UK. This move comes days after Truss announced her resignation as a result of a number of policy reversals, Cabinet reshuffles, and an open revolt against her. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had amassed huge support for himself setting stage for his own huge comeback to power, months after his abrupt resignation.

However, Sunak will now become the Prime Minister of UK, a first person of colour to hold the post. He would also be first person of Indian origin and a first Hindu person to do so. He will be third Prime Minister of UK in seven weeks.

Resignation by Liz Truss

United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday 20th October 2022. She resigned from the Prime Ministerial post on the 45th day of joining the office. Truss made the statement outside Downing Street, following her near-complete loss of political power. Liz Truss announced her resignation following the collapse of the markets after her controversial economic policies. She also lost two important ministers, and lose the trust of nearly all of her own MPs. Truss will hold the record for the shortest tenure as prime minister of the UK.

On 5th September 2022, Mary Elizabeth Truss, serving as the Foreign Secretary since 2021, emerged victorious in her race with Rishi Sunak to become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Liz Truss got over 57% of the votes compared to Sunak, who served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer in Boris Johnson’s administration before resigning, who could only get just over 42%.