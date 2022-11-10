Thursday, November 10, 2022
Gujarat: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba gets BJP ticket, will contest from Jamnagar North

Rivaba joined the BJP in 2019. She has been associated with the party and has been engaged in ground-level social work for the last few years.

Rivaba Jadeja to be BJP's MLA candidate from Jamnagar North
PM Modi with Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba Jadeja (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja is to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat. As per reports, Rivaba has got a BJP ticket from the Jamnagar North constituency.

Cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja also announced his support for PM Modi in June 2019.

Rivaba and Ravinsrasinh have been known for their charity work. Last year, they had made news for opening Sukanya Samriddhi bank accounts for 101 baby girls on the occasion of their daughter’s 5th birthday. Their efforts at creating awareness and helping the girl children become financially independent were praised by PM Modi. He had written a letter to Rivaba, praising her and her husband for their charity work.

