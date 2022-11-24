The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the death case of Disha Salian concluded on Wednesday, November 23, that she died by accident. Disha Salian, who had worked as Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager for a brief period of time, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on 8 June 2020, six days before Sushant allegedly died of suicide.

Speaking about the case, the CBI has now said that it has been found that she had slipped from the parapet of her Mumbai flat. The agency also stated that there is no link between Sushant Singh’s death and Disha’s death.

According to the CBI, Disha was not murdered. She was in an inebriated state and had lost her balance, culminating in her death from a fall from the 14th floor of her building. There is no indication that she was murdered, it was just an accident, said CBI.

A senior officer told Economic Times, “Since serious allegations were levelled in the Salian matter and claims were made that the two deaths were linked, as Salian had briefly worked for Rajput, her death has been probed in detail.”

“The investigation has revealed that Salian had been organising get-togethers at her residence in the run-up to her birthday. The party on June 8th night was part of it. However, that night, Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat,” the official added.

The official further stated that a full investigation was conducted, including recordings of eyewitness accounts from the party, as well as forensic reports and observations from the reconstruction exercise, which was also conducted to determine the nature of the injuries in the matter.

Media reports cited another CBI official as saying, “The probe hasn’t found any substance in the allegations levelled by Rane that Salian was assaulted and had approached Rajput for help and that there is a larger political conspiracy at play. It was necessary to probe the circumstances owing to the sensitive nature of the case and the nature of allegations.”

It may be recalled that initially, it was alleged that Disha Salian had committed suicide. However, just six days after Disha’s death i.e. on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput also committed suicide. Following Sushant Singh’s death, allegations were made that Salian’s death could have been a murder and possibly linked to the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After this, people demanded a CBI inquiry, calling the death of these two a conspiracy.

Narayan Rane alleges MVA Govt led by Uddhav Thackeray destroyed the evidence before CBI took up the inquiry

Following both the deaths, BJP leader from Maharashtra and Union minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane alleged that the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager had not committed suicide but she was raped and murdered. Speaking at a press conference, Rane alleged that Disha’s autopsy report reveals she had injury marks on her private parts. He had accused Mumbai police of trying to scuttle the probe.

Rane said he had a pen drive in his possession and had prepared a transcript of an eyewitness account of Disha Salian’s alleged murder, stating that a state minister is involved in the case.

Nitesh Rane had also alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput had learned about the rape and subsequent murder of Disha Salian and decided to reveal it in front of the media, which is when even he was killed.

Now again, despite the revelation made by CBI, Narayan Rane has stood by his statement. He Tweeted on November 23, “I don’t blame the CBI for its observations in Disha Salian’s case. CBI entered only after 72 days. From 8th June the “clean up” was done so well with the help of the MVA Gov that by the time the CBI entered nothing much could be recovered. Master of all Cover ups!”

However, there is no clarity on when the CBI would submit its final findings in this matter. Let us inform you that the CBI has not opened a separate probe into Disha’s death. Its investigation was running concurrently with the one into Sushant Singh’s death. Initially, the Mumbai Police were looking into the matter.