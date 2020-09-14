Monday, September 14, 2020
What Rhea is to Sushant Singh’s death case, fiance Rohan Rai is to Disha Salian’s case: BJP Nitish Rane questions his disappearance, asks CBI to probe his role

BJP MLA Nitish Rane said that he was 100 per cent sure that Rohan Rai has some dirty secrets up his sleeves which has forced him to go into hiding.

BJP MLA Nitish Rane has thrown light on an unexplored angle in the mysterious death case of celebrity manager Disha Salian. “Just like Rhea is the closest link to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the nearest to Disha Salian’s death is her fiance Rohan Rai”. Saying so, BJP MLA Nitish Rane has said that the CBI should investigate the role of Rohan Rai into celebrity manager Disha Salian’s suicide case as well.

Raising questions on Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai disappearance since her death on June 8, the BJP MLA in an interview with Republic Bharat claimed that Disha’s fiance knows the ‘truth about June 8’ and is allegedly in hiding.

Strong link between Disha and Sushant’s death, claims BJP MLA Nitish Rane

The BJP MLA also indicated that there is a strong link between Disha and Sushant’s death and alleged that only Rohan has all the information but is currently in hiding.

The minister said that Rohan, who hails from Mangalore is currently at his native place in ‘hiding’. “He is not even in Bombay and not in touch with anyone,” he added. Rane also added that if Rohan does not come out and share information with the CBI, he is ready to share everything he knows with the investigating agency. Rane confirmed that he is privy to certain hidden information about June 8 and is ready to share with CBI.

Something must have happened at the party of June 8 and someone must have been present there because of which the Mumbai Police is on the back foot: BJP MLA

“You have to understand that there are very straight-forward evidence or a straight-forward link. And, there is a very suspicious way things have started unveiling after June 8th which led to the 13th. If you see, Disha Salian did not stay with her parents, but, in a live-in relationship with a guy called Rohan Rai. Surprisingly, they both were in a live-in relationship, madly in love. They were planning to settle down by the end of this year or next year. That is what we have heard. Surprisingly, since Disha’s death, nobody has heard about this guy called Rohan Rai till today, and what is his stand on the entire Disha Salian episode? Why isn’t he coming out and saying that this isn’t a suicide and this is what has happened?,” Rane said.

“Something must have happened at the party of June 8 and someone must have been present there because of which the Mumbai Police is on the backfoot. The whole system is trying to save someone who must have been present on both June 8 and 12. The CBI should check mobile tower locations to track these people. There definitely were certain people who were present on both dates”, furthered the BJP MLA, reiterating that he was 100 per cent sure that Rohan Rai has some dirty secrets up his sleeves which has forced him to go into hiding.

How Mumbai police impeded inquiry into the death case of Disha Salian

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s death has been claimed as suicide by Mumbai police, but it has been alleged that she was murdered and her case has links with the similar mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha, who had worked as Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager for a brief period of time, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 8, six days before Sushant allegedly died of suicide. 

It was reported last month how Salian’s phone had remained active even after her death on June 8. Sources privy to the details claimed that Disha’s phone remained active for 9 days after her death. They also stated that Internet calls were made between June 9 and June 17 from Disha’s phone. However, though the Mumbai Police had reached the spot within minutes of Disha’s death, no phone was seized by the officials. 

Similarly, Disha’s post mortem reports had revealed that her body was found nude. The report accessed last month by Republic TV showed that Disha Salian didn’t have clothes on her body when she was found dead after falling from the 14th floor of a building. Yet another shocking revelation which was also not revealed by the Mumbai police.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had claimed that the files of the investigation into Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s alleged suicide case have been deleted “accidentally”.

