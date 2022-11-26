‘Manish Sisodia chased by the protesting crowd in a public meeting’, says BJP posting a video: Here are the questions he could not answer

On Friday, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia had to face embarrassment after he failed to answer the crowd’s questions in a public meeting attended by Sisodia.

The Delhi unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a video on Twitter where a person is seen asking Sisodia questions, which he reluctantly agreed to hear out. The person asking the question wondered if AAP was engaging in caste politics by giving a ticket to AAP’s councillor from Sangam Vihar (ward 83S) Jitendra Kumar’s wife for the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections. In his second question, as seen in the video, he expresses concern about the water situation in Sangam Vihar, alleging that illegal recovery is taking place, resulting in clashes. Sisodia left the meeting without responding to the questions.

“Manish Sisodia was chased by the public… Sisodia, who had gone to hold a meeting in Delhi, left the meeting in the middle and run away because of public protest,” Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi.

Notably, the BJP recently released two sting recordings alleging that the AAP sells tickets for MCD elections.

Bindu Sriram, a former AAP worker, allegedly filmed the clips and asserted she was asked to pay 80 lakh rupees for a ticket. AAP leader Sriram, who filmed the sting, was also present at the press conference, along with BJP national spokesman Sambit Patra and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta.

Other than this, on November 16, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Model Town MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi’s brother-in-law Om Singh, Tripathi’s Personal Assistant (PA) Shiv Shankar Pandey alias Vishal Pandey, and Prince Raghuvanshi for allegedly taking bribe for tickets of Municipal Elections in Delhi.

They were arrested for violating relevant sections of the Corruption Act and election bribery. According to reports, they had cash worth Rs 33 lakh in their possession.

Complainant Gopal Khari had claimed in his complaint to the Additional CP that on November 9, he went to Akhilesh Tripathi’s office to obtain a ticket for his wife. He was told that the ticket would cost Rs 90 lakh.