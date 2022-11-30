A day after returning from his Nantucket vacation, President Joe Biden’s hired Secret Service cars caught fire in a parking lot. Last week, Biden and his family celebrated Thanksgiving on the luxurious Massachusetts island. The video of the incident went viral over social media which showed cars burst into flames.

According to the reports, the Secret Service hired five cars from Hertz to drive the president and his family, and all 5 of them burst into flames in the parking lot. Firefighters in the viral video are seen dousing the burning remains of an engine block of one car with water. A Chevy Suburban, Ford Explorer, Infiniti QX80, Ford Expedition, and a Jeep Gladiator comprised the five vehicles which caught fire.

Here’s a portion of the surveillance video of the rental cars used by Secret Service agents going up in flames at #Nantucket Memorial Airport less than 24 hours after President Biden left the island pic.twitter.com/sAGGsz1pw0 — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 30, 2022

The fire apparently only reached 40 feet from the jet fuel tanks at the Nantucket airport, where the cars were parked. Currently, it is uncertain what started the fire. The airport authority commented on the issue and said, “At approximately 5:22 am Airport shift staff observed an active fire in the rental car overflow area through the Airport’s Closed Circuit Television System. Staff activated the Alert system and responded to the fire in Airport-3, where they were met by responding units from Nantucket Fire Department and Nantucket Police Department”.

“Combined fire resources responded and contained the fire. Several vehicles were damaged. The Airport is currently coordinating with rental car agencies and agency partners to ensure scene safety, There is no longer an active fire at this time: the Airport is open, and aeronautical operations are not affected,” the statement read.

Biden celebrated the holiday with his family over the Nantucket island. He and his family resided in a seaside home near Nantucket Harbor. Ashley and Hunter Biden were among the family members who accompanied Biden on the vacation. Reports mention that the family has been celebrating Thanksgiving on the island for over 40 years.