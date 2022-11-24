Thursday, November 24, 2022
Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif picks former ISI chief Asim Munir as next Army Chief, defence minister warns president against creating controversy

President Arif Alvi is a founding member of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and Iman Khan has said that Alvi will discuss the appointment of new army chief with him

Former ISI chief Asim Munir picked as next Army Chief of Pakistan
Asim Munir (Image: The Indian Express)
Former ISI chief Lieutenant General Asim Munir has been selected as the next chief of Pakistan’s army by PM Shahbaz Sharif. Current chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, 61, is scheduled to retire on November 29 after securing a three-year extension. At the same time, Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been selected as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of Information, announced the news on Twitter. Aurangzeb took to Twitter, writing, “Using constitutional power, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has chosen to nominate Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as Chief of the Army Staff. A summary of this has been submitted to Pakistan’s President.”

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told the media minutes after the news that the subject had been handled in accordance with the law and the Constitution. He stressed that president Arif Alvi should follow the premier’s suggestion in order to avoid a “controversy.” He expressed hope that president Arif Alvi would not make the appointments “controversial” and would endorse the advice of the government.

He posted the same views on Twitter, saying that this will be a test for President Alvi, whether he will follow political advice or constitutional and legal advice. “As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, it is his duty to protect the country from political conflicts,” Khawaja Asif said referring to the president. He also said that it will be a test for former PM Imran Khan, on whether he will make the matter controversial or strengthen the institution of the army.

It is notable that president Arif Alvi is a founding member of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and that’s why the current government is apprehensive that he may not approve the selection of the new army chief. In the meanwhile, Imran Khan has stated Alvi will discuss with him the matter after receiving the summary.

“When the summary comes, I and the president of Pakistan will act according to the Constitution and laws,” Imran Khan was quoted by the PTI on Twitter. Yesterday Imran Khan had said that the president will ‘definitely’ discuss the appointment with him. “President Dr Arif Alvi will definitely consult me on the summary for the appointment of army chief and take a decision as per the law and Constitution. I am head of the party that Dr Alvi belongs to,” the former PM said.

Who is Asim Munir?

Lt Gen Asim Munir was one of three candidates vying for the top two positions. He was the chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) when tensions between India and Pakistan peaked in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019, which claimed the life of 40 CRPF men. According to experts acquainted with the situation, Munir was among the military decision-makers engaged in determining Pakistan’s reaction and security measures at the time.

As per reports, Munir’s selection as the next army leader will be a blow for former prime Minister Imran Khan since it comes at a time when the military and Khan are at odds over Khan’s earlier expulsion from office this year. Imran Khan has called for a rally in Rawalpindi on November 26, two days before General Bajwa passes the baton to the incoming Army chief.

Over the course of its 75-year history, the army of Pakistan has ruled the nation with a great deal of political sway. The nomination of Asim Munir may have an impact on Pakistan’s precarious government, its relationships with India and Afghanistan, which is now controlled by the Taliban, as well as its flex towards China or the United States.

