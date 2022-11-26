The G-20 delegation arrived in Port Blair in Andaman & Nicobar Islands yesterday afternoon for an interactive briefing for the heads of missions of G-20 countries in India. India has assumed the presidency of the G-20 following Indonesia’s stint. India will assume the G-20 presidency for a year and will chair over 200 meetings during that period.

It is notable that G-20 is one of the most influential groups in the world holding more than 60% of the world’s population, 80% of the world’s GDP, and 75% of international trade.

The G-20 delegation received a very warm welcome in Port Blair where they arrived for their India stay. Soon after their arrival, the delegation visited the National Memorial Cellular Jail where the Britishers kept the prisoners they feared the most during the ‘British Raj’ in India. It is notable that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar aka Veer Savarkar spent a decade of his life in this prison.

The delegates visiting India include British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, Russian ambassador Denis Alipov, German envoy Dr. P Ackermann, and Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell among others.

Speaking to PTI, the MP of the area, Kuldeep Rai Sharma said, “The people of Andaman are very excited for the event, and are gearing up to accord the delegates a warm welcome. Not only will this bring our beautiful islands on the global map as far tourism is concerned, it will also lead to a lot of developmental projects.”

Sharma further added, “I had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, requesting him to hold one of the meetings in Andaman, and I am happy that it is happening now.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India’s G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented, noting that the country is taking charge when the world is facing geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, and rising food and fuel prices.