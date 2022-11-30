On Wednesday, the Surat City Police booked three Aam Aadmi Party workers for allegedly creating a ruckus in the Katargam area at the Dhanmora Char rasta and stopping Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) employees from doing their job. The SMC employees under the assistance of engineer Hemant Patel were readjusting the guard stones on the road divider close to Dhanmora Char rasta ahead of Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow in the area.

This is a day after the AAP volunteers in Surat demolished the road guard stones in the Katargam area while preparing for the Arvind Kejriwal roadshow amid the Gujarat Assembly Elections campaign. As the SMC officials arrived at the scene to repair the barriers, the AAP workers engaged in hooliganism and forced the employees to flee the area out of fear.

The accused AAP workers booked in the case have been identified as Piyush Varsani, Tulsi Lalaiya, and Rajni Vaghani. The Police after the investigation confirmed that AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow was to pass through the Katargam area stretch, for which the guard stones were removed by AAP workers.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow happened on Monday. The AAP workers had applied to the SMC and had requested the removal of barricades ahead of the rally as they wanted to hold the roadshow in the full width of the road. However, the AAP workers happened to destroy the dividers resulting in severe traffic bottlenecks and escalated problems for the inhabitants.

The SMC was then informed by the locals that the guard stones had been removed by some unidentified persons. The SMC officials lodged a police complaint and stated that around 12 stones had been damaged in the incident. The officials also said that the damage caused in the incident amounted to Rs 5436. The Police, after a thorough investigation, revealed that the damage had been caused by the AAP workers.

The legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in Gujarat from December 1 to 5 in two phases, to elect 182 members of the 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on December 8, 2022.