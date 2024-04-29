Monday, April 29, 2024
HomeNews ReportsCanada: Ruling and Opposition leaders all 'bend down' to Khalistan supporters, pro-Khalistan slogans raised...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Canada: Ruling and Opposition leaders all ‘bend down’ to Khalistan supporters, pro-Khalistan slogans raised as Trudeau smiles

A smiling, beaming Justin Trudeau came to speak at the Khalsa Day celebrations organised by the Ontario Sikhs and Gurudwara Council amid loud and repeated slogans of 'Khalistan Zindabad' from a large group of Sikh attendees

OpIndia Staff
Canada: Pro-Khalistan slogans raised while Trudeau, Poilivre smile and deliver speech hailing Sikhs in Canada
Images via Sidhant Sibal on X
5

As appeasement of Khalistani terrorists becomes mainstream in Canada’s politics, pro-Khalistan slogans were raised during a speech by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in Toronto at the Khalsa Day celebrations on Sunday, 28 April.

A smiling, beaming Justin Trudeau came to speak at the Khalsa Day celebrations organised by the Ontario Sikhs and Gurudwara Council amid loud and repeated slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ from a large group of Sikh attendees. Trudeau then proceeded to address the crowd in Punjabi, expressing how happy he was to be there.

In his speech, Trudeau highlighted that he will defend the Sikh community against ‘hate’ and will ensure that the community will be given enhanced security. He promised them more flights to India, including Amritsar.

NDP’s Gurmeet Singh, a known Khalistani Sympathiser insisted that Sikh Genocide has to be recognised all over the world.

Additionally, Canada’s main Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre was also seen ‘bending down’ to the attendees, after hailing the Sikh community and cheering them, while pro-Khalistan slogans continued to be raised.

The pro-Khalistan slogans were raised all through the event, even as the prominent political leaders came to deliver their speech. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was also one of the speakers.

Canada continues to shelter and empower Khalistani terrorists

It is notable here that Canada has been openly backing Khalistani terrorists, sheltering and empowering them to continue their anti-India activities. This open support to Khalistani elements has been a major thorn in the India-Canada relationship, taking bilateral relations to rock bottom in the last year after Trudeau accused India of ‘assassinating’ Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar without a shred of evidence.

Canadian authorities even allow the Khalistani terrorists to threaten and harass Indian diplomats in Canada. Many terrorists, wanted criminals from India have been residing in Canada and continuing their criminal activities with active support and shelter from the Canadian government.

The Khalsa Day celebrations is an annual event organised by the Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwaras Council (OSGC) to commemorate Vaisakhi and the founding of the Sikh community in 1699.

It is notable here that the Khalistan movement seeks another partition of India to create a Sikh country. Curiously, the Khalistanis who support the idea never seek the partition of Pakistan, which was created by taking a large chunk of old Punjab and where key locations of the Sikh faith are present.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Prajwal Revanna flees to Frankfurt after rape, sexual exploitation scandal explodes with 2976 obscene videos surfacing, Karnataka forms SIT: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -

As Delhi Police files FIR against doctored video of Amit Shah, amplified by Congress, handle that created video and boasted about it deactivates account:...

OpIndia Staff -

Meghalaya: NCPCR chief says Rohingya infiltrators kidnap girls and commit sexual violence, 9th accused arrested in Chenga Benga gang rape case

OpIndia Staff -

Ankit Saxena murder: Read how Shehnaz Begum, mother of his girlfriend, invoked Allah right before her father Akbar Ali slit Ankit’s throat

OpIndia Staff -

Big scam of Ecosystem to not bring out ‘Evils’ of Congress Manifesto: PM Modi says he was forced to bring out the truth as...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Islamist mob attacks wedding procession when asked to stop filming Hindu women, several injured in Siddharthnagar

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Attempt to tarnish image, poison mind of voters: Deve Gowda’s Grandson Prajwal Revanna calls obscene videos “morphed” and files police complaint

OpIndia Staff -

Fact Check: Priyank Kharge and Congress leaders share cropped video to claim PM Modi called Kannadigas ‘sinners’. Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Need local candidate, not outsider: Delhi Congress workers stage protest against the candidature of Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi seat

OpIndia Staff -

Meet Ujjwal Nikam – Former public prosecutor behind the death penalty for Ajmal Kasab and BJP’s Lok Sabha Candidate from Mumbai North Central

Anurag -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com