As appeasement of Khalistani terrorists becomes mainstream in Canada’s politics, pro-Khalistan slogans were raised during a speech by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in Toronto at the Khalsa Day celebrations on Sunday, 28 April.

Pro khalistan slogans made in the presence of Canada PM Justin Trudeau at Khalsa Day Celebrations in Sunday. pic.twitter.com/I1aaqhA6uY — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 29, 2024

A smiling, beaming Justin Trudeau came to speak at the Khalsa Day celebrations organised by the Ontario Sikhs and Gurudwara Council amid loud and repeated slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ from a large group of Sikh attendees. Trudeau then proceeded to address the crowd in Punjabi, expressing how happy he was to be there.

In his speech, Trudeau highlighted that he will defend the Sikh community against ‘hate’ and will ensure that the community will be given enhanced security. He promised them more flights to India, including Amritsar.

NDP’s Gurmeet Singh, a known Khalistani Sympathiser insisted that Sikh Genocide has to be recognised all over the world.

Additionally, Canada’s main Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre was also seen ‘bending down’ to the attendees, after hailing the Sikh community and cheering them, while pro-Khalistan slogans continued to be raised.

#BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smiles as Khalistan Zindabad slogans are raised by radicals in Ontario of Canada. NDP’s Jagmeet Singh says Sikh Genocide needs to be recognised. Canada continues to shelter and sponsor Khalistani separatism and terror. Shame. pic.twitter.com/0f5BN6fTVy — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 29, 2024

The pro-Khalistan slogans were raised all through the event, even as the prominent political leaders came to deliver their speech. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was also one of the speakers.

Canada continues to shelter and empower Khalistani terrorists

It is notable here that Canada has been openly backing Khalistani terrorists, sheltering and empowering them to continue their anti-India activities. This open support to Khalistani elements has been a major thorn in the India-Canada relationship, taking bilateral relations to rock bottom in the last year after Trudeau accused India of ‘assassinating’ Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar without a shred of evidence.

Canadian authorities even allow the Khalistani terrorists to threaten and harass Indian diplomats in Canada. Many terrorists, wanted criminals from India have been residing in Canada and continuing their criminal activities with active support and shelter from the Canadian government.

The Khalsa Day celebrations is an annual event organised by the Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwaras Council (OSGC) to commemorate Vaisakhi and the founding of the Sikh community in 1699.

It is notable here that the Khalistan movement seeks another partition of India to create a Sikh country. Curiously, the Khalistanis who support the idea never seek the partition of Pakistan, which was created by taking a large chunk of old Punjab and where key locations of the Sikh faith are present.