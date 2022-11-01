One of the accused, Altaf Mansuri, who had thrown a petrol bomb at a police officer during the communal violence that broke out during the Diwali celebration at Pani Gate, Vadodara, has now been arrested. As per local media reports, a reconstruction of the scene on October 24 was done along with the accused Mansuri by the police. As of now, 19 accused have been arrested.

During the investigation, the scene where Altaf had thrown the petrol bomb at DCP Yashpal Jagania was reconstructed. Police are now investigating various angles like on whose instructions Altaf created the bomb and who else was involved in this. Police had lodged a case on rioting in the violence. Pani Gate police were investigating the case but now the Crime Branch is investigating it.

A petrol bomb was thrown at a police officer on Diwali night. On basis of CCTV footage, one accused Altaf Mansuri was arrested. He works with a food delivery company Swiggy and he admitted he threw the bomb at the police officer. He is currently in police custody.

Diwali riots in Vadodara

On 24 October 2022, riots broke out in Vadodara after local Muslim residents objected to celebrations of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the Pani Gate locality. As per locals, there were celebrations on Diwali eve on Sunday as well where a DJ was invited. However, the local Muslim residents objected to the celebrations. They had even hurled abuses.

As per VHP leader Vishnu Prajapati, the Muslim goons in the locality had planned riots and attacked the Diwali celebrations with petrol bombs. He added that the street lights were turned off before the attack took place and petrol bombs were hurled and stones were pelted at Hindus celebrating Diwali.

The situation in this area had heated up earlier in August during the Ganesh Chaturthi as well. 13 people were detained after stones were pelted on the procession during Ganesh Visarjan. Similarly, such clashes took place in the same area during Navratri as well.