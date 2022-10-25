Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vadodara Mantri Vishnu Prajapati, while speaking to OpIndia said that these riots in Pani Gate area of Vadodara on Diwali night were preplanned by Muslim goons in the locality. Notably, 19 suspects have been detained so far. As per Prajapati, there were celebrations on Diwali eve on Sunday as well where a DJ was invited. However, the local Muslim residents objected to the celebrations. They had even hurled abuses, he said.

Next day on Diwali, Prajapati said, that the Muslim goons in locality had planned riots and attacked the Diwali celebrations with petrol bombs. He added that the street lights were turned off before the attack took place and petrol bombs were hurled and stones were pelted towards Hindus celebrating Diwali. Reports say that Gujarat Police investigating the case have also said that the lights were switched off before the attack so that the perpetrators could not be identified, thereby indicating that the riots were preplanned.

The police reached the spot and brought things under control. Police is verifying CCTV footage and questioning eye witnesses to find out motivation behind it. Further investigation is currently underway. As per report published by DeshGujarat, the petrol bombs were hurled from the side of Muslim Medical store, a medical supplies shop, in the Muslim dominated area of Pani Gate towards Swaminarayan temple a few metres away.

Situation in this area had heated up earlier in August during the Ganesh Chaturthi as well. 13 people were detained after stones were pelted on the procession during Ganesh Visarjan. Similarly, such clashes took place in same area during Navratri as well.

(With inputs from Lincoln Sokhadia)