In the early hours of November 16, Wednesday, three cow smugglers were arrested from the Palwal area in Gurugram, Haryana after a 25km-long chase that began from Sector 37 in Gurugram. The accused were identified as Mohammad Salim, Mohammad Saad and Mohammad Mahboob, all residents of Nuh.

As per reports, the accused persons kept pushing cows off the moving vehicle to obstruct the vehicle of the cow vigilantes that were chasing them. They also opened fire and threw stones and glass pieces at the vehicles of the Gau Rakshaks, leaving two of them injured.

However, the cow vigilantes and police kept chasing the smugglers for almost 25 km until they finally intercepted the vehicle and nabbed the smugglers in Palwal. While three were arrested, three more accused managed to escape in the dark, the Gurugram police were quoted by media reports as saying.

The video of the chase has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the cow smugglers had picked up four stray cows from Sector 37 and Sector 56 in Gurugram. They fled towards Mewat when a team of Gau Rakshaks in two SUVs and police officers started chasing them on Sohna Road. The cow vigilantes informed other members of their group who erected a barricade near Bhondsi on Sohna Road. However, the smugglers’ speeding vehicle slammed, broke the barricade and continued to accelerate.

The accused opened fire on the vehicles of the cow vigilantes. They had stones and glass balls in their van, which they threw at the Gau Rakshaks.

While the accused kept accelerating, one of their vehicle’s tyres got punctured. Seeing themselves cornered, three accused fled while the other three namely, Mohammad Salim, Mohammad Saad and Mohammad Mahboob were caught.

One of the Gau Rakshaks Monu Manesar said two of his colleagues, Ranveer Thakran (35) and Paramjeet Thakran (34), suffered head injuries from stones hurled by the accused.