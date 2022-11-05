Saturday, November 5, 2022
Updated:

Coimbatore car blast terrorist Jamesha Mubin had shaved his body before the attack like ISIS suicide bombers: Report

TOI quoted an officer involved in the preliminary investigation as saying, "His body was not fully burnt and there was enough skin that showed he had shaved his body before the incident."

OpIndia Staff
Will destroy anyone who dares to touch the house of Allah: Notes recovered by NIA from the house of Coimbatore terror plot suspect Jamesha Mubin
Jamesha Mubin, slate inscribed with Jihadi material, images via The News Minute
1

Investigators probing the October 23 Coimbatore blast have concluded that Jamesha Mubin was indeed on a suicide mission as he had shaved his body before the mission, a usual practice of suicide bombers following ISIS ideology, reports TOI. Mubin was a 29-year-old engineering graduate who died after an LPG cylinder in a vehicle exploded in the communally sensitive Kottaimedu region. It was Mubin who was driving the car that exploded and is the prime suspect in the terror attack.

Mubin, the 29-year-old engineering graduate, was on a suicide mission to destroy a large area including a Hindu temple using his car bomb, but it didn’t work as planned and only an LPG cylinder in a vehicle exploded in the communally sensitive Kottaimedu region, killing him. Initially thought as a regular accident, later it emerged that it was a jihadi terror attack gone wrong.

TOI quoted an officer involved in the preliminary investigation as saying, “His body was not fully burnt and there was enough skin that showed he had shaved his body before the incident.”

The officer further said, “In a CCTV footage Mubeen was seen in a shirt and trousers. Later he shaved off his body hair with a trimmer (recovered by police) and took bath and changed into other clothes. He offered prayers and drew the IS flag using chalk on a black slate.”

Mubeen inscribed Jihadi material on slate

Along with a prayer that featured on the IS flag, Mubeen inscribed on the slate in Tamil, which translates to ‘those who dare to touch Allah’s house will be uprooted,’ according to the source. “We have evidence that he was influenced by videos of Sri Lankan Easter bombings mastermind Maulvi Zaharan Bin Hashim,” the official said.

Mubeen also left a scribbling on a white piece of paper that stated the call to Jihad,” an officer said. “He maintained that it was the duty of the youth, not children and the elderly, to wage the holy war” (jihad). In another scribble, he classified mankind into two groups: Muslims and Kafirs. ‘vaal yenthu’ (wield the sword) was written on one of the scribbled notes.

Jamesha Mubin was radicalised by reading books on Jihad

It may be recalled that earlier reports had revealed that Mubin was motivated by the Islamic State and was engaged in preparing for jihad and constructing explosives.

Among the handwritten entries in Tamil that Tamil Nadu police found at Jamesha Mubin’s home in the Kottaimedu neighbourhood of Ukkadam were references to Muslims as “second-class citizens,” the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the hijab dispute in Karnataka, and a flow diagram with the names of Gods from various religions.

The diaries were supposedly among the literature, including books and reading materials, confiscated from Mubin’s residence, according to a source cited by The Indian Express who is aware of the evidence found during the inquiry.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

