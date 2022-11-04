Days after a car carrying terror suspect Jamesha Mubin exploded mid-journey in the Ukkadam area of Coimbatore, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered incriminating evidence that unearthed his sinister plans to punish non-Muslims (Kafir).

As per a reports, the central agency found a flowchart at Mubin’s house that divided humans into 3 categories – children, youth and elderly. The controversial note also emphasised that ‘Jihad is a duty’ and that the ‘weak’ groups such as children and the elderly could not execute Jihad.

#CoimbatoreJihadNote#Coimbatore car blast case | ‘Will destroy anyone who touches house of Allah’, reveals a note that #NIA recovered with drawings & flowcharts from main accused’s residence.@RShivshankar briefs more about the note that TIMES NOW has accessed. pic.twitter.com/eV9S5jUdAf — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 3, 2022

“It is thus the duty of the youth to wage Jihad or the Holy war, which is conveyed through the jottings in his diary,” observed Rahul Shivshankar of Times Now. In another note recovered from Mubin’s house, humans were divided into 2 categories – Muslims and Kafirs (non-Muslims).

The National Investigation Agency has also recovered a children’s slate from the residence of deceased Jamesha Mubin that threatened to harm those who commit blasphemy (or insult Allah).

Notes recovered from the residence of Jamesha Mubin, image via The News Minute

“Allahuvin illathin meedhu kai vaithaal veraruppom (Will destroy anyone who dares to touch the house of Allah)”, the writing on the slate warned. It also featured a drawing, which bore an uncanny resemblance to the flag of the Islamist terror outfit ISIS.

A set of four scribblings were recovered from the residence of the main conspirator of the Coimbatore car blast which showed that Mubin was a sympathiser of terror outfit ISIS. One of the chawk scribblings also mentioned ‘Vaal yenthu’ (take up the sword). Other notes mentioned Islam and the Hadith.

Slate recovered from the house of Mubin, image via The News Minute

Besides, the Coimbatore police have also recovered 75kg of chemical materials, including charcoal, potassium nitrate, sulphur, aluminium powder and highly restricted items such as pentaerythritol tetranitrate and nitroglycerin from Mubin’s house.

Coimbatore terror plot: What we know so far

On October 22, Jamesha Mubin was caught on CCTV, loading a large object (LPG cylinder) wrapped in a white bag onto his Maruti 800 car. It was around 11:25 pm. Mubin was accompanied by 3 other men, namely, Mohammad Riyaz, Feroz Ismail, and Mohammad Navaz Ismail.

At around 4 am on October 23 night, the car carrying Jamesha Mubin exploded mid-journey in the Ukkadam area of Coimbatore. The incident took place adjacent to the Kottai Easwaran Temple.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the two commercial cylinders onboard the car had exploded while the other remained intact. As per reports, the remains of Mubin’s body were unrecognisable.

A total of 6 people, namely, Mohammad Thalka, Mohammad Azarudheen, Riyaz, Nawaz, Afsar Khan and Feroz were arrested in connection to the case. It also came to light that Mubin was interrogated by the NIA in 2019 in connection to the Easter bomb blasts.

Watch | CCTV footage shows people carrying gunny bags from the house of the victim who died in the Coimbatore blasthttps://t.co/ghrq2BnNDh pic.twitter.com/kjDLg0wxdc — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) October 25, 2022

“He was one among the five people we had to examine in 2019 since he had been attending Bayan classes at a Coimbatore mosque of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ),” a source told The Indian Express.

It later came to light that Jamesha Mubin was motivated by the Islamic State and engaged in preparing for jihad. Reportedly, he was on a suicide mission to destroy a large area including a Hindu temple using his car bomb.

On October 27, the case was transferred to the NIA by the Centre, following the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. An official said, “The Union home ministry decided to hand over the Coimbatore blast case to the NIA.”

A day later, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi criticised the Tamil Nadu government for delay in engaging the services of the NIA.