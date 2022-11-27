Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat, the lawyer who shot to fame after taking up high profile Kathua rape and murder case today took to social media to throw much on Union Minister Smriti Irani. Rajawat was accused by the Kathua victim’s family of milking the tragedy for her own personal gains and was removed as lawyer on account of her inordinate absence.

Deepika Singh Rajawat’s tweet

Rajawat shared image of Irani’s husband, Zubin Irani and his former wife and tagged Union Minister Irani and said ‘now it is okay’. This was after Irani mocked Rahul Gandhi for wearing a stole with “Om” printed on it such that it appeared upturned.

अब ठीक है।



ॐ नमः शिवाय 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9wLqgXte6Z — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 25, 2022

However, in her bid to mock Irani, Rajawat, a woman herself, dragged Irani’s personal life and her husband, a non-public figure and his ex-wife, also someone who is not related to politics.

Rajawat is Jammu Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and she joined the party in October 2021.

Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat became an overnight celebrity in media after she appeared as a lawyer for Kathua rape and murder victim. Kathua rape case was top news for several weeks in the country, and Deepika was hailed as a hero of the case. It was argued that if Deepika Singh had not joined the case, the victim would have never got justice. And she became a superstar after she got a thumbs up from Hollywood star Emma Watson. In April 2019, Watson tweeted “All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat”.

However, she was later accused of grandstanding by taking up the case the of Kathua rape victim’s tragedy but deserting the victim’s family during the court proceedings.

Deepika Rajawat was removed by Kathua victim’s family for not attending court proceedings

In November 2018, it was revealed that Deepika had attended only 2 hearings in the case that was being heard by Pathankot session court. Sessions Judge Dr Tejwinder Singh was hearing the case on a daily basis as per Supreme Court order, and a total of 110 hearings had taken place already in the five and a half months. But the celebrity lawyer, who was supposed to lead the fight for justice of the victim, attended only 2 of these hearings.

Subsequently, an affidavit was filed at the Pathankot sessions court by the victim’s father, who was also the main complainant of the FIR, saying that Deepika will no longer be his advocate in the case and he is withdrawing the power of attorney issued to her. According to victim’s father, Deepika Rajawat had said she has a threat to her life in Pathankot, that’s why she did not go there for hearings. In view of this, the victim’s father informed the court that he is removing Deepika Rajawat from the case.

After she was removed from the case, Deepika had posted a tweet, alleging that she stood with the family when no one else did and since the “rainy days had passed”, they had winded up with her. In a bid to push the blame on the grieving family, Deepika said that she does not blame the grieving parents for removing her owing to her lack of attendance. Because it is “the human tendency which travels in genes”.

Advocate Talib Hussain, who was a prominent activist demanding justice for the victim, was later accused of rape by two women. He was also accused of domestic violence and attempt to kill his wife over dowry.