Watch lockup visuals of Aftab Amin, the killer of Shraddha Madan

The first visuals of Aftab Amin Poonawala, the accused perpetrator in the Shraddha Madan murder case, lying in a Mehrauli Police station lockup have gone viral on social media. The video was shared by Journalist Rohan Dua on Twitter.

Murderer Aftab Amin under police scrutiny inside Mehrauli PS



Delhi police tells @AlokReporter that during interrogation, Aftab never showed any remorse over Shraddha. He cried only on one occasion when his father visited police stn after his arrest



He speaks in accented English

According to the Delhi Police, Aftab showed no remorse for murdering Shraddha. The only time he cried was reportedly when his father visited the police station after his arrest. Reportedly, Aftab talks in “accented English”.

Aftab Amin, 28, who eloped with Shraddha from Mumbai, and chopped her into 35 pieces in a rented residence in Chhatarpur, was apprehended by the police on Saturday (November 12).

Aftab was allegedly irritated by the victim’s request to marry him. He strangled her to death on May 18, this year. Aftab, who had previously worked as a cook, sliced the body parts with an iron saw, which is used to cut wood and trees. He also threw the blood-soaked clothing in the bin. After that, the accused bought a refrigerator and kept her body in it for many days. He cut her into 35 pieces and disposed of them in 18 different sites around Delhi.

He allegedly went out every night at 2 a.m. to dispose of the body parts and eliminate the evidence of his horrible murder. Shraddha’s family tracked her activities via social media posts.

When she stopped posting updates, her family grew worried. Shraddha’s father went to Delhi but was unable to find her. Thereafter, he lodged a complaint with the police. The arrest of Aftab on Saturday (November 12) thus brought closure to the 6-month-old case.

According to recent revelations, Poonawala invited other women on dates to his flat while butchered pieces of Shraddha’s body remained in the refrigerator.

The religious affiliation of Aftab Amin Poonawalla

When word of the horrible incident spread, the typical suspects began questioning Aftab Amin Poonawalla’s religious beliefs. They said that the accused is a Parsi by faith and that his heinous crime was being utilised to slander the Muslim community.

The reality, on the other hand, is frequently far from it. Aftab admitted to being a Muslim in a social media post in 2014. The murder suspect has an Instagram account with the handle @thehungrychokro.

The religious affiliation of the accused is also revealed in the complaint, which was submitted to the police by the victim’s father and is attached to the case’s First Information Report (FIR).

Copy of the FIR in Shraddha murder case.

“My daughter had told my wife in 2019 that she wants to stay in a live-in relationship with Aftab Amin Poonawalla. I and my wife had said ‘No’ to it. This is because we are Hindus and belong to the Koli caste. And the boy is a Muslim,” the complaint read.

It further added, “In our place, we do not engage in inter-caste, inter-faith relationships.” It is thus clear that Aftab Amin Poonwalla is a Muslim by Faith and not a Parsi, as claimed by several users on social media.