Thursday, November 17, 2022
Madhya Pradesh: Minors converted to Islam at children’s home during lockdown sent home, NCPCR launches probe against the home operator Haseen Parvez

Haseen Parvez, the operator of the centre, changed the religion of the three children to Islam, changed their names to Muslim ones, and got their Aadhar cards made.

OpIndia Staff
Madhya Pradesh: Child centre run by Haseen Parvez changed names of 3 Hindu children to Muslim names on their Aadhar card in a conversion bid, NCPCR in action
Haseen Parvez (Image Source: ABP News)
On November 17, Thursday, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo shared that three minor inmates of a care centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district who were allegedly converted to Islam by the centre’s operator, Haseen Parvez, have been handed over to their father. The NCPCR investigation into the matter assisted the children in reuniting with their family, over two years after they were separated during the lockdown amidst the Corona epidemic in 2020.

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo took to Twitter to share the news report on the same. “Update! These three children have returned to Damoh with their father,” tweeted the NCPCR chief..

According to media reports, the incident occurred in the Gauharganj area in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district. The three siblings who were converted to Islam are all minors, aged 4, 6, and 8. The converted minors involved two girls and one boy. These children are said to be from Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district and belong to a Hindu family under the OBC category.

Notably, on Saturday (November 12), National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo informed that a case of religious conversion of three children in a children’s home has come to the notice of NCPCR during a recent investigation in Madhya Pradesh. 

Kanoongo took to Twitter to inform about the incident and wrote, “During an inspection of a child welfare centre in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, a case was found where the operator was changing the names and religion of three children,” he tweeted.

OpIndia had reported how Haseen Parvez, the operator of the centre, changed the religion of the three children to Islam, changed their names to Muslim ones and got their Aadhar cards made. He also claimed himself to be the guardian of the children and put his name on their Aadhaar cards.

The matter came to light during an inspection of the centre by NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo after receiving an oral complaint. When he talked to the children, they said that their original names were different which have been changed at the centre. After that, Kanoongo ordered a probe and asked for the confiscation of the records.

An FIR had been filed against the centre’s operator Haseen Parvez. This child centre is a government-funded private entity. Kanoongo stated that the operator will be restricted from operating a similar facility in the future.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

