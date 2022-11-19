Madhya Pradesh: Muslim man arrested for forcing Hindu wife to convert to Islam, woman says he was also harassing her for dowry

On Friday (November 18), Indore police said that a 32-year-old Muslim man has been arrested for forcing his Hindu wife to convert to Islam. The accused has been identified as Rubab Shah.

Khajrana police station officer Dinesh Verma briefing about the case said that the accused who is a fourth-year homoeopathy student has been booked for using fraudulent ways and forcing the victim to change her religion, which goes in violation of the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021.

In her complaint, the accused’s wife stated that she met the man while working in a private hospital and was “trapped” into getting married to the accused in 2015.

The victim also stated that her husband’s attitude towards her turned hostile three years after their marriage when she had a daughter. According to the complaint, he then forced her to convert to Islam.

The woman also accused her husband of harassing her for dowry, according to the police officer. Police said that further investigation is underway and necessary action will be taken.

Recently, a similar case was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, a person named Saharukh was arrested under the state’s anti-love jihad law for hiding his religious identity from a 25-year-old Hindu woman and sexually exploiting her for over 5 months. The accused also abused the woman and threatened her to convert her religion to Islam, as per the complaint. The Police registered a case against the accused and arrested him on November 2.

Reportedly, accused Shahrukh (29) who was already married, had introduced himself as a Hindu person named Raju to the victim woman. The incident is said to have happened around January in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district. The woman, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh had migrated with her friend to work as a housekeeping staff at a hotel in Udaipur.