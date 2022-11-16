On Wednesday, the civil aviation ministry stated that the use of face masks is no more mandatory for passengers travelling by air, as the incidents of Covid-19 infections have been going down in the country. The ministry has also removed the provision of imposing fines or penalties for not wearing masks during a flight. However, the ministry advised the travellers to wear them preferably as a precautionary measure.

Till now, the usage of face masks is mandatory during flying, a rule implemented in May 2020 as per guidelines issued to combat the pandemic. The ministry stated in a statement to scheduled airlines that the newest decision was made in accordance with the government’s strategy of a graded approach to COVID-19 management response. The decision was taken in consultation with the union ministry of health and family welfare.

In view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers. Any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the inflight announcements: Ministry of Civil Aviation pic.twitter.com/V4yrH5x77Z — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

“The in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers,” the statement read.

It further said that any particular reference to fines or penalties should not be included in the in-flight announcements. According to the most recent official data, the total number of active coronavirus cases in the country accounted for just 0.02 percent of overall infections, and the recovery rate improved to 98.79 percent.

The number of persons who have recovered from the COVID disease has risen to 4,41,28,580 and the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 percent.