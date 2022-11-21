The Mathura police on Monday, November 21, said that they had solved the murder of a girl whose body was found stuffed in a trolley bag near Yamuna Expressway last week. The body was identified as that of 21-year-old girl Ayushi Yadav, a resident of Delhi’s Badarpur. The deceased reportedly had bloodstains on the face and injuries, besides the mark of a gunshot to the chest. As per reports, Nitesh Yadav, father of the deceased shot her dead.

The Mathura police in a video byte revealed that the girl had gone somewhere a few days ago without informing her father. The girl had reportedly married someone against her family’s wishes. On Friday, November 18, when she returned home, an argument ensued between the girl and her family members, following which the father, who hails from UP’s Gorakhpur, fired two shots at the girl, leaving her dead.

लाल ट्राली बैग में अज्ञात बालिका की जघन्य हत्याकाण्ड (आनर किलिंग) का सफल अनावरण करते हुये बालिका के माता पिता को मय आलाकत्ल व घटना मे प्रयुक्त कार सहित गिरफ्तार करने के सम्बन्ध में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर,मथुरा द्वारा दी गयी बाइट । pic.twitter.com/nmHnbLuUHX — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) November 21, 2022

The parents then wrapped their daughter’s body in a plastic bag and packed it into a suitcase. Around 3 am, the mother and father drove down to Yamuna Expressway with the suitcase containing their daughter’s dead body and dumped it in the bushes near the Agricultural Research Centre on the Yamuna Expressway service road.

The police stated that when they investigated the mother and father, they discovered several discrepancies in their statements. After additional questioning, the duo admitted to the crime. They disclosed that the father shot the girl before the mother and the brother of the girl.

Mathura police instituted 14 teams to crack the case

The police formed as many as 14 teams for the identification of the deceased. Two days later, manual surveillance helped the cops trace the girl’s identity as Ayushi Yadav.

Nitesh, however, went missing. He was later found, taken into custody and brought along with the mother and brother to Mathura to identify Ayushi’s body. Soon after the body was identified, UP police filed an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder).

On November 18, the police acquired information about the dead body, and the blind murder investigation began. When they reached the spot, they discovered a red stroller bag, inside which there was a dead body wrapped in plastic. The body had a bullet wound in the chest and several injury marks.

Apart from the victim’s damaged body, which the police were unable to identify at first, a ‘kalawa’ and a black thread, as well as a saree, were recovered from the trolley bag. The investigation was expanded to include the victim’s relatives in order to find the accused, who turned out to be her own father.

The police said that they became suspicious on discovering Ayushi’s family had not filed any missing complaint with the police.