A shocking case has come to light from the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh in which a 20-year-old Muslim youth named Ziaur Rahman was beaten to death by a girl’s family as the youth barged into the house of the girl. While the boy’s side is saying that he had a relationship with the girl and he had gone to her house only to meet her, the girl’s family is saying that he had entered the house to molest her. However, the girl also died by suicide after the boy dies in the hospital. As the news spread, there was a fear of communal tension as both the boy and the girl belong to different communities. The police force and PAC have been deployed in the area as the matter is of two communities. Markets in the area are also completely closed.

The incident took place in the Islamnagar village in the Rampur Maniharan area of Saharanpur. 20-year-old Ziaur Rahman, son of Ayub, was a student of B. Sc. His father runs a grocery store. Along with his studies, Ziaur Rahman also helped his father in the shop.

According to police, Ziaur Rahman barged into the house of 20-year-old Tanu, daughter of Janeshwar, in the same Islamnagar village late on Tuesday night that is November 1. When he entered the house at around 11 PM, the family caught him. Alleging that he was molesting Tanu, the family members assaulted him. Ziaur Rahman was badly injured in the attack by the family members. The matter was then reported to the police.

When the police reached the spot, Ziaur Rahman was found injured. The police informed the family members of the youth, and he was admitted to the district hospital. Ziaur Rahman was referred to the Jaligrant Hospital in Dehradun as his condition became critical. While being shifted there, he died on the way. As soon as the news of the young man’s death spread, tensions prevailed.

Meanwhile, after the boy died, the young girl also died by hanging herself in the house on Wednesday. Police have sent the body for post-mortem. The forensic team also investigated the matter. At the same time, SSP Vipin Tada, SP City Abhimanyu, CO Ajendra Yadav, Station House Officer, etc. reached the spot. The SSP consoled the families of both of them. The officers also assured action after the investigation.

Deceased Ziaur Rahman’s uncle and other relatives alleged that Tanu’s family had invited Ziaur to their house by calling him on the phone, and after that, they assaulted him.

SSP Vipin Tada said, “In Islamnagar, a young man entered the house of a young woman. When the police got the information, they brought the young man with her. But the young man was injured due to the beating. He died during treatment. After this, the girl also committed suicide by hanging herself. No complaint is filed from either side of the two sides. A case will be registered when some complaint is filed.”

There was fear of communal tension as the youths who died are from different communities, and the markets were closed for some time. As a precaution, police forces have been deployed in the village.