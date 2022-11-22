On Tuesday, Muslim social media users celebrated Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 victory over Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina has gotten off to the worst possible start in what is expected to be their ace Lionel Messi’s final World Cup. The Muslim users hailed the win over Argentina as the victory of the ‘Muslim Ummah.’

‘Ummah’ is an Arabic word for ‘community’, usually referring to single group of people which shares common religious beliefs. The Muslim community often refer to the Ummah to allude to a universal brotherhood between Muslims. Muslims globally, refer to the Ummah to say that globally, it is their religious identity that comes first, not that of the nation they belong to.

Twitter user Azam wrote, “Saudi Arabia What a win Pride of the Footballing Muslim Ummah Argentina falls”

Another user Asad Muhammad Khan wrote, “Well played Saudi Arabia. You have made Muslim Ummah proud! Alhamdolillah”

A Twitter user Sulman Gul, whose profile indicates he is from Pakistan, wrote, “The underdogs have done it. Congratulations to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan.”

Shakeel Ahsaan wrote, “Shabash Saudi Arabia This one’s for Muslim Ummah!”

As most of the users commenting on the win are Pakistanis, it is notable that the Pakistani team is not playing in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Pakistani team has not qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup had its biggest upset yet when unfancied Saudi Arabia rallied from a goal behind to overcome one of the tournament’s favourites, Argentina, by a score of 2 to 1. Argentina appeared to be on course for a straightforward win in the first half when record goal scorer Lionel Messi neatly placed them ahead from the penalty spot. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, came out of halftime with increased vigour, and within three minutes, they were level thanks to Al Shehri’s goal.

Argentina attempted to fight their way back into the game, but an inspired Saudi defence stood fast, with goalkeeper Al Owaisi making several important stops to hold the Argentinians at bay.

The shocking loss has put a spanner into the works for Argentina who were one of the favourites to lift the trophy before the tournament began having been on a 36 games unbeaten run. They now face an uphill task to get out of the group stage with their next two games against much tougher opponents in Mexico and Poland, who face off against each other later today.