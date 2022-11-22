Tuesday, November 22, 2022
HomeNews Reports'The victory of Ummah': Muslim netizens rejoice after Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina in FIFA...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial MediaSportsWorld
Updated:

‘The victory of Ummah’: Muslim netizens rejoice after Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina in FIFA World Cup

Muslim netizens fell over themselves to celebrate the victory of Saudi Arabia, a conservative Islamic monarchy, which stunned Argentina, one of the favourites in the FIFA world cup, by registering a 2-1 win over them.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim netizens celebrate Saudi's win against Argentina in FIFA WC as of 'Ummah'
Image: RTE
14

On Tuesday, Muslim social media users celebrated Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 victory over Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina has gotten off to the worst possible start in what is expected to be their ace Lionel Messi’s final World Cup. The Muslim users hailed the win over Argentina as the victory of the ‘Muslim Ummah.’

‘Ummah’ is an Arabic word for ‘community’, usually referring to single group of people which shares common religious beliefs. The Muslim community often refer to the Ummah to allude to a universal brotherhood between Muslims. Muslims globally, refer to the Ummah to say that globally, it is their religious identity that comes first, not that of the nation they belong to.

Muslim Twitter users celebrate Saudi Arabia’s victory over Argentina as victory of Ummah

Twitter user Azam wrote, “Saudi Arabia What a win Pride of the Footballing Muslim Ummah Argentina falls”

Another user Asad Muhammad Khan wrote, “Well played Saudi Arabia. You have made Muslim Ummah proud! Alhamdolillah”

A Twitter user Sulman Gul, whose profile indicates he is from Pakistan, wrote, “The underdogs have done it. Congratulations to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan.”

Shakeel Ahsaan wrote, “Shabash Saudi Arabia This one’s for Muslim Ummah!”

As most of the users commenting on the win are Pakistanis, it is notable that the Pakistani team is not playing in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Pakistani team has not qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup had its biggest upset yet when unfancied Saudi Arabia rallied from a goal behind to overcome one of the tournament’s favourites, Argentina, by a score of 2 to 1. Argentina appeared to be on course for a straightforward win in the first half when record goal scorer Lionel Messi neatly placed them ahead from the penalty spot. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, came out of halftime with increased vigour, and within three minutes, they were level thanks to Al Shehri’s goal.

Argentina attempted to fight their way back into the game, but an inspired Saudi defence stood fast, with goalkeeper Al Owaisi making several important stops to hold the Argentinians at bay.

The shocking loss has put a spanner into the works for Argentina who were one of the favourites to lift the trophy before the tournament began having been on a 36 games unbeaten run. They now face an uphill task to get out of the group stage with their next two games against much tougher opponents in Mexico and Poland, who face off against each other later today.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
601,316FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com