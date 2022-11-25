On Friday, November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indian history was distorted under a conspiracy during the colonial era. However, India now has broken the shackles of the colonial mindset and is moving forward filled with pride for its rich heritage.

PM Modi outlined how for so many years, Indians were fed that their history is about people who were always looted, beaten, and got defeated. He also asserted that India’s history is not just about colonialism.

In his address at the closing ceremony of the 400th birth anniversary celebration of the 17th-century Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan, who defeated the Mughals, PM Modi said, “For centuries, it was attempted to tell us we’re people who always get looted, beaten & lose. India’s history is not just about colonialism, it’s a history of warriors. India’s history is about displaying valour against oppressors, about victory, sacrifice & great tradition.

A 3-day event was held in Delhi on the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Lacht Borphukan, which concluded today.

PM Modi lamented the fact that even after independence, Indians were taught the same history which was ‘created’ under a conspiracy during the colonial era, and no attempt was made to change the colonial agenda.

“Unfortunately, even after independence, we were taught the same history which was written under a conspiracy during the colonial era. After independence, it was needed to change the agenda of those who colonized us but it wasn’t done,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi pointed out that numerous brave hearts of this country fought the oppressors and sacrificed their lives. However, the history of their valour and sacrifices was deliberately suppressed. Even during the long period of repression, there are numerous stories of fierce resistance and victory over tyranny. The mistake of not bringing such events into the mainstream is not being fixed and the event celebrating Lachit Borphukan’s birth anniversary is a reflection of the same.

The Prime Minister also laid emphasis on the fact that only when a nation knows its real history can it learn from its experiences and treads the right course for its future.” It is our responsibility to ensure that our understanding of history is not limited to a few decades and centuries, PM Modi said.

Notably, on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking at an event related to Lachit Borphukan encouraged scholars to conduct studies and write about 30 great Indian civilizations and 300 soldiers who fought valiantly for the motherland. He said that no one can stop rewriting history to free it from distortions.

“I often come across complaints that our history has been distorted and tampered with. These allegations could be true. But who stops it from being corrected now? Who stops us from writing the correct history now,” the Minister said.

Shah urged researchers, historians, and students to recognize 30 great civilizations in Indian history that governed for more than 150 years in any part of the country, as well as 300 warriors who demonstrated exemplary courage in fighting for the country’s independence and conducting extensive study and writing about them.

Notably, every year on November 24, on the occasion of the Ahom Commander’s birthday, Assam celebrates Lachit Diwas to commemorate Lachit Borphukan‘s valour and Ahoms’ victory over Mughal tyrants at the Battle of Saraighat. The story of how the Ahoms defeated the mighty Mughal army repeatedly, and how the defeat of Auragngzeb’s army at the hand of a small Ahom army led by Lachit Borphukan in 1671 struct a major blow to the Mughal empire, is one of the many stories ignored by historians.