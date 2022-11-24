Pakistan’s former Federal minister and Imran Khan loyalist Fawad Hussain, known for his Twitter antics and fake propaganda, once again took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, to offer veiled threats to India. Reacting to the Indian Army’s response on PoK, Fawad claimed that his country would not take long to turn India into ‘Endia.’

In his unconscionable remark, the Pakistan politician asserted that if India attempted to reclaim PoK, Pakistan would retaliate by putting an end to India.

Fawad Hussain’s tweet

Fawad Hussain was referring to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s Tuesday statement that the Indian Army is ready to carry out orders from the Indian government, such as retaking Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it,” said Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander, on the Defence Minister’s statement of taking back PoK.

“The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply,” said Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

Earlier on October 28, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated New Delhi’s resolve to take back PoK, saying all refugees would get their land and homes back. Singh asserted that Pakistan had backstabbed India and was “committing atrocities” against the people in parts of Kashmir it had occupied.

While the Pakistan minister’s veiled threat to ‘end’ India was hailed by some radical Islamists, it infuriated many Indians on social media, who chastised Fawad Hussain for his audacious statement against India. However, most mocked the minister for trying to build castles in the air.

Some Twitter users ridiculed the Pakistan minister for his preposterous claim, reminding him of the past conflicts in which Pakistan suffered humiliating defeats at the hands of India.

One Twitter user going by the handle @kumar_c86 shared a picture to remind the minister of India’s heroic triumph in the 1971 India-Pakistan war that liberated Bangladesh from Pakistan.

At that time, the barbaric Pakistani Army had slaughtered hundreds of Hindus inside the temple before eventually razing it down. After facing a crushing defeat, Lieutenant-General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the Commander of the Pakistan Eastern Command, signed the Instrument of Surrender at Ramna Race Course in Dacca, which was signed and accepted by Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of India’s Eastern Command.

Interestingly, a Pakistani Twitter user utilised the occasion to attack Imran Khan’s party, referring to them as Pakistan’s greater adversaries than India. “@fawadchaudhry @ImranKhanPTI you guys are the most dangerous Pakistan enemy than India. #termitePTI,” read the Tweet by @Sehhrjaved

It’s hilarious that Pakistan’s ex-Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry sought to scare India with dire consequences, but Indians mocked him instead. This is because, Pakistan’s ex-science and technology minister Fawad Hussain, is the epitome of goof-ups when it comes to making bizarre and nonsensical statements.

He became a laughing stock across the media after Indian social media activists trapped him following the revocation of the special status provisions of Jammu and Kashmir. It all started when Fawad Hussain in a show of his foolishness, had issued an appeal to Punjabis in India to refuse to serve the Indian Army in Kashmir after India revoked Article 370.

Soon, Chaudhary fell prey to the Indian right-wing meme team on Twitter, making himself a clown on social media. The Federal Minister for Science & Technology in Pakistan, Fawad Hussain was made to look like a fool after Pokershash, a popular account on Twitter had sent a direct message to Hussain where he had sent images of Bollywood actors to claim that they were RAW agents posted in Pakistan.

The humiliation inflicted upon to Fawad Chaudhary is not just limited to Indian social media users. In fact, the amount of respect that he receives in his own country is much less than he gets in social media. During a debate in Pakistan’s National Assembly, a Pakistan senator likened Minister Fawad Chaudhry to a pet dog by calling him ‘dabbu’.

Fawad Chaudhary has time and again displayed that his IQ level is beyond redemption as for more than once now he has turned out to be the favourite bunny of Indian social media activists. Several of the Pakistan minister’s Twitter shenanigans and bizarre remarks may be read here.