Panjab University student arrested on suspicion of terror financing

A Panjab University student has been arrested on suspicion of terror financing. The accused has been identified as Arshdeep, originally from Sangrur, Bhawanigarh district of Punjab. Arshdeep is doing MA at Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) has taken the suspect into custody. On the basis of confidential information, the SSOC team arrested the accused youth from Chandigarh. Accused Arshdeep is a co-conspirator with Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Goldie Brar and Lakhbir Singh Landa, who is currently living abroad.

In addition, ISI agents in other nations were sending funds into Arshdeep’s bank account. The culprit was apprehended based on his bank account details. Arshdeep was brought before a judge, after which he was sent to police custody for three days. Through a sleeper cell working for ISI, a Punjab-origin person was sending money to Arshdeep from Dubai, the United States, the Philippines, Italy, and Malaysia.

SSOC will now examine Arshdeep’s bank accounts. The amount of money that has already been deposited into his account and the locations where it has been spent will also be investigated. It has also been disclosed that he corresponded with Goldy Brar and Lakhbir Landa.

OpIndia reported on September 8, 2022, that Punjab police had uncovered a massive terror module in Tarn Taran. The Punjab Police nabbed three people in possession of 1.5 kg IED-RDX and two firearms. The three accused were connected with Canadian mafioso Lakhbir Singh Landa and Pakistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.

Lakhbir Singh Landa (33) hails Tarn Taran, he fled to Canada in 2017. He was the one who planned the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack on the Intelligence Headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali. An IED was also planted at his behest under the car of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh in Amritsar. He is believed to be an associate of Pakistan-based wanted terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda.