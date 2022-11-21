A series of brutal murders and abuse centred around forced conversion has been reported in recent times, highlighting the growing menace of love jihad and forced religious conversion of Hindu women to Islam in name of ‘love’. When clearly asked about his views on this phenomenon, Rajasthan CM and Congress senior leader Ashok Gehlot Monday went on to dismiss cases of Love Jihad by calling it ‘Jumla.’

It’s an unfortunate incident. It has been given a name & ‘jumla’ has been made. Inter-caste & interfaith marriages have been taking place for a long time now. But politics is being done on basis of the manner in which one community has been targetted: Rajasthan CM on ‘love jihad’ pic.twitter.com/gs1WNe5ma9 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

In a video clip posted by news agency ANI on Monday, November 21, the reporter is heard explicitly asking Gehlot what he thinks of ‘Love Jihad.’ Gehlot casually suggested, citing Shraddha Walkar’s horrific death as a mere context, that “love jihad” is a “Jumla” devised to attack and defame a particular community.

The question posed to Gehlot was about the Love Jihad cases, however, the Rajasthan CM brought in Shraddha’s case, which is not a case of Love Jihad, and used it as an excuse to dismiss all Love jihad cases as ‘Jumla’.

Rajasthan’s chief minister stated, “Shraddha’s death was an unfortunate incident. Inter-caste and interfaith marriages have been common for a long time. However, by linking the ‘Jumla’ to the tragedy, politics is being done in a way that targets one specific community.”

#WATCH यह एक दुर्घटना है, इसे नाम दे दिया गया है, जुमले कह दिए गए हैं। सदियों से अंतरधार्मिक शादियां हो रही हैं यह नई बात तो नहीं है। लेकिन आपने एक कौम को एक धर्म को टारगेट बना दिया है, उसके आधार पर राजनीति हो रही है: लव जिहाद पर राजस्थान CM अशोक गहलोत pic.twitter.com/oZ8eq1waaF — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 21, 2022

The Rajasthan Chief Minister’s reaction is consistent with the left ecosystem and mainstream media, which have consistently turned a blind eye to Hindu (and even Sikh and Christian) victims. So much so, that even forceful and rampant religious conversions plaguing the country have been termed as a Hindu right-wing conspiracy.

Cases of Grooming Jihad, more commonly known as ‘love jihad’ fly in from every part of the country. From Islamists luring Hindu women by disguising themselves as Hindu men, bribing Hindu men of jobs and marriage on conversion to converting deaf and mute kids to push them into terrorism. There’s no dearth of cases to indicate how the forced religious conversion industry works like well-oiled and planned machinery.

Whether the widespread liberals and the left-controlled education system believe it or not, it is now a well-established fact that the menace of Grooming Jihad or Love Jihad exists and a well-organised syndicate, sponsored by many radical Islamic organisations has been working towards it in an attempt to push the Islamist political goals of demography change and eventual establishment of a caliphate in non-Islamic regions.

We at OpIndia have, over the years, reported multiple such incidents where susceptible and vulnerable Hindu women are being targeted by Muslim men, lured and brainwashed, forcefully converted to Islam, tortured, raped and then either killed or abandoned.

Gehlot had earlier claimed that the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, where 2 self-confessed Islamic jihadis beheaded a poor tailor and proclaimed it as a punishment for ‘insulting Islam and Islam’s prophet’, is not communal. He had called it an act of terror and had tried to insinuate that religion had nothing to do with it.