Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has recently been in the limelight as several cases of forced conversions of women on the pretext of marriage reported from the city that has fueled suspicions about a new model of entrapping Hindu women gaining a foothold in the city. However, the menace of Love Jihad is just not confined to Uttar Pradesh. It has rapidly been spreading its tentacles across many parts of the country, where susceptible and vulnerable Hindu women are being targeted by Muslim men, lured and brainwashed, forcefully converted to Islam, tortured, raped and then either killed or abandoned.

Today, through this report, we would like to draw attention towards this emerging menace of Love Jihad not only in the Western part of Uttar Pradesh where there is a significant population of Muslims but also in states like Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

Love Jihad cases in Haryana

On August 22 it was reported how a 25-year-old Hindu widow was targetted by a Muslim man named Nizamuddin, who concealed his identity to lure her to convert her religion to Islam before marrying and impregnating her. When the woman got to know that the man, who identified himself as Goldie, was a Muslim she resented. Nizamuddin alias Goldie then started torturing her. He once stabbed her on the thigh and even tried to strangulate her. Goldie, along with his parents, threw the pregnant woman out of the house. The Hindu woman approached the police to file a complaint against her husband Nizamuddin and his family, in which she accused him of cheating.

Similarly in Tauru town, Mewat, Haryana, 10-12 days ago, a Hindu father lodged a kidnapping case after his daughter went missing. In the complaint, the girl’s father said that the boy, who was a Muslim, had trapped his daughter. He said that the girl took cash and jewellery from her house at the behest of the Muslim youth. It’s been more than 10 days, but until now, there is no clue about the whereabouts of the duo. The girl’s family confirmed that the accused’s mobile phone has been ringing but he has not been receiving it.

Delhi Love Jihad

On August 4, a case of Love Jihad had come into light in Kirari area of Delhi. We reported how the accused told the girl that he is a Hindu. He raped her for several months and took lakhs of rupees. It has been alleged that the accused forced her to convert and then get married to him. Later he refused to take her to his home. The victim had filed a complaint against Anwar alias Anu at Prem Nagar Police station under several sections including rape, intimidation, fraud and illegal marriage.

On September 6 another case of Love Jihad was reported in Delhi’s Okhla district. At first, the police had called in a case of dispute, but later an angle of purported Love Jihad also emerged. In the case, which went viral on social media, it was reported how two men Khurshid and Ansari tried to trap two Hindu sisters. After their identity was revealed and the girls refused to continue their relationship with the men, the latter beat up the family on the pretext of parking.

Madhya Pradesh

On September 14 we reported how a Congress leader Sikandar Khan posed as a Hindu to befriend the minor on Facebook. He then called her to his farmhouse, where he had raped her and clicked objectionable pictures of her. The Congress leader, since the last three years, has been using the pictures to blackmail the girl and sexually exploit her. The victim, at last, approached the police and opened up against the Congress leader.

On August 18, the Poonch police had reportedly arrested a native of Jammu and Kashmir named Shaukat Ali and four others after a woman accused him of trapping her under false Hindu identity, torturing and financial exploitation. In a video that has now gone viral on Facebook, the woman- Neha said that she met the accused while working in Jaipur for an event management company. She alleged that he claimed to be a Kashmiri Hindu (Sahil Kumar) to lure her into a relationship and marry her. The victim said that following her marriage 6 months ago, Shaukat Ali forced her to convert to Islam and physically assaulted her along with his family.

Love Jihad in Bihar

OpIndia had on August 28 reported about a 14-year-old minor girl being kidnapped by one Sabir, a father of four, from Bihar’s Madhubani district. A day after we reported about the incident, NCPCR had taken cognisance and the case was expedited resulting in the accused being arrested and the minor rescued. A married man and the father of multiple children, Sabir had kidnapped and his family had boasted about forcefully converting the 14-year-old minor girl from Naharniyan village under Harlakhi police station limits in Madhubani district of Bihar on August 20.

Multiple cases reported from Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the epi-centre for Love Jihad crimes. In the last two months, as many as 13 cases have been reported from various districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Today we reported how a person identified as Asif Khan was arrested by Agra police yesterday from Muradabad for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl. The girl, who was missing since last five days, has been rescued from captivity by the police. The police have also arrested a few other persons who assisted the Asif Khan. According to reports, Khan hid his identity and introduced himself as ‘Bunty Tyagi’ to lure the minor girl into a love affair. On September 11, the girl had gone out for a walk and did not return since then.

Yesterday, we reported that a man named Abdullah was nabbed by the Meerut police. Abdullah, who allegedly has four wives and four children, lured a minor girl by identifying himself as ‘Aman Chaudhary’. He also used to wear a wig to look ‘younger’. The victim had been missing since September 3 and a missing report was filed by her parents. After being arrested by the police today, he confessed to having kidnapped the girl. The victim has been traced by the police. A report in News 18 has stated that Abdullah has victimised other girls too. He used to meet and lure girls claiming to be a young man named ‘Aman Chaudhary. He is a resident of Kankarkheda area of Meerut.

On September 13, a minor girl left home, distressed over a tiff with her family members. Taking advantage of the situation, a Muslim youth name Ikrara, allegedly brainwashed her and took her to Haryana. After a few days, he took her to his native place, Saharanpur, where he first converted her to Islam and then married her. He changed her name to Ikrana. FActing on the minor girl’s father’s complaint, the police arrested the youth. It was revealed that the youth had posed as a Hindu- Ravi to befriend the minor girl, who slowly fell into his trap and agreed to elope with him.

In yet another case which came to the fore on September 13, the victim hailing from Kanpur had taken to social media to narrate her ordeal. In the viral video, the victim confessed that one Muslim youth named Shibu Ali befriended her posing as a Hindu named Sachin. The girl said that when his identity was revealed, he started torturing her. Shibu beat her up and pressurised her to convert to Islam. He also forced her to consume beef, which is a sin according to Hindu customs and to engage in sexual activities with a cleric. The victim narrated how Shibu physically assaulted her when she refrained from doing what she was asked to. Tired of all this, the girl one day escaped and came back to her parents. On August 14, Shibu allegedly again called up the victim and pressurised her to give in to his demands. When she objected, Shibu attacked the victim with a knife.

On September 12, one Pooja Patel, a resident of Varanasi who had married Mohammad Aftab Siddiqui of Lucknow, committed suicide by hanging herself in her house. It was reported how Pooja, tired of being forced by husband Aftab and his family to adopt Islam had committed suicide. Calling it a case of Love Jihad, locals suspected that the girl was murdered by the husband’s family, which was pressurising her to adopt Islam.

On September 8, another case of Love Jihad has been reported in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a 14-year-old Hindu girl was allegedly trapped by a Muslin youth pretending to be Hindu. The incident was reported in Kanpur’s Gopal Nagar. The victim’s family, with the help of Bajrang Dal State Secretary Ramji Tiwari, approached the police with a complaint and sought action against the accused- Fateh Khan alias Aryan Mehrotra. It was reported how the accused wore a Kalawa (Hindu sacred thread) around his wrist, sported a Tilak and frequently visited temples to fool the Hindu girl. As per the family’s complaint, the accused Fateh Khan had been pressuring the victim to adopt Islam and sexually exploiting her too.

Last month, an incident came to the fore where an 18-year-old Hindu girl Muskaan, hailing from Kanpur’s Govind Nagar was brainwashed with the help of occult practices by one Muslim youth named Asif Shah alias Nafiz. He had reportedly, physically abused her, threatened and intimidated her to convert into Islam and marry him. OpIndia had extensively reported the case.

Then there is the Shalini Yadav case reported on August 21, which had actually started a domino effect, and other cases began to emerge. Shalini Yadav’s brother had alleged that one Mohd Faisal had brainwashed and pressurised her sister to adopt Islam. It is pertinent to note here, that Shalini Yadav, who now identifies herself as Fiza Fatima, had been absconding for over two months.

Then the case of Lakhimpur Kheri’s 18-year-old Dalit girl, whose mutilated body was found dumped near a dried-up pond by one Dilshad.

The Kanpur’s Panki case in which two accused Mohsin Khan and Aamir were arrested. The police had said that one Mohsin Khan befriended a Hindu girl, posing as Sameer, and then married her. Meanwhile, Mohsin’s friend Aamir became friendly with the younger sister of Mohsin’s wife, but the girl realised their game plan and stopped meeting him. She was then threatened with dire consequences if she did not marry Aamir. The girls approached the police and action was taken against the two youths.

On August 28, a case was reported in which Lucky Khan allegedly befriended a minor Hindu girl and took objectional photos to blackmail her.

On July 31 some Muslim youths tried to kidnap a Dalit girl from her home in Meerut, UP. However, the victim’s family confronted these youths and rescued the girl. The victim’s family then lodged a complaint against Suhail and his accoplice with the police based on which an FIR was filed. In The complaint the girl’s family accused Suhail of posing as a Hindu for the 6 months and en-trap their daughter. When, Sohail’s identity was revealed in front pf the girl she refused to talk to him, this delebrated Sohail to plan her kidnapping.

At the end of the month of July, a story of the mummified and broken skeletons of one Priya and her young daughter had caused a shockwave across the nation. On July 26, disturbing videos had emerged showing how one Shamshad had buried the corpses of the mother-daughter duo in his own house. The Muslim youth from Meerut had posed as Amit Gurjar to befriend the Hindu girl Priya. The Meerut police dug up Shamshad’s house to recovers decomposed bodies of Priya and her child tied and dumped in a plastic bag. Shamshad had allegedly killed the duo after his identity was revealed and hid the corpse in his own house.

The cases mentioned above are only a few of the many cases which must have occurred in the last 2 months. There must be many many more cases which might have transpired in the remote areas of the country but could not make it’s way to the media. Seeing the alarming rate at which such cases have been raising its ugly head in Uttar Pradesh, the Kanpur Police have formed an eight-member Special Investigation Team(SIT) to investigate the rising number of forced conversions done on the pretext of marriage.

In the backdrop of the increasing number of cases in the city, Hindu organisations met IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal and requested for a probe into the matter. Acting on the complaint, the police constituted a team to probe if there is any pattern or modus operandi behind the alleged incidents of ‘love jihad’ in the district. In addition to this, the SIT team has also been asked to investigate the role of Islamic organisations like PFI and SIMI in financing the ‘love jihad’ racket in Kanpur.

Whether the widespread liberals and the left-controlled education system, believe it or not, it is now a well-established fact that the menace of Love Jihad exists and a well-organised syndicate, sponsored by many radical Islamic organisations, has been working towards it, in an attempt to push the nation towards a civil war. It is high time that these so-called liberals, who have shown scant interest in this disastrous conspiracy, open their eyes and perceive this dreaded threat knocking on our doors.