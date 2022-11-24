On Thursday, November 24, Bollywood entertainer Richa Chadha issued a half-hearted apology after her tweet mocking the Indian Army sparked outrage on social media and otherwise.

Richa Chadha took to Twitter to tender her ‘apology’, she tagged her lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar and attached an apology message. “If the 3 words which are being dragged into controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part.”

Before tweeting the ‘apology’, Chadha did not leave the opportunity to play the victim as well. She, in a tweet, posted this morning claimed to have received a ‘call’. “Just received a ‘call’, had muted replies so had no idea… bye all,” Richa Chadha tweeted with the reply feature disabled.

Just received a ‘call’, had muted replies so had no idea… bye all — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 24, 2022

Notably, Richa Chadha had on Wednesday (November 23), stoked a controversy after she in response to a statement from the Commanding-in-Chief, of Northern Command of the Indian Army that they are prepared to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if the government issues such an order, Richa Chadha mocked the Indian Army and tweeted, “Galwan says hi.”

However, the actress deleted her tweet after she was lambasted by netizens for her insensitive taunt.

Ambushed with clubs wrapped in barbed wire, attacked with iron rods, 20 of India’s bravest held their ground, until they were swallowed by the freezing Galwan river, but not before they took down 45 intruders.



Don’t let your hatred for Modi transmogrify into hatred for India. pic.twitter.com/6XMKCwlVel — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) November 24, 2022

However, to no surprise, Richa Chadha was hailed by Congress leaders for her insensitive tweet.

Mandeep Bajwa, a ‘military affairs’ columnist, and a Congress member praised Chadha for being ‘brave’ and ‘gutsy’ for insulting the Indian Army.

Gutsy girl. Not Bholi but Punjaban Sherni. — Mandeep Singh Bajwa (@MandeepBajwa) November 24, 2022

It is worth noting that in June 2020, Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. Several Chinese soldiers were killed in the hours-long clash, but China never disclosed the exact number of soldiers killed.

Since that clash, which resulted in severe casualties on both sides, there has been a tense ceasefire in the Ladakh theatre between the two Asian giants, despite the fact that both countries have nearly 60,000 soldiers and advanced weapons deployed in the area.

Richa Chadha’s film ‘Fukrey3’ is set to be released next month. Netizens took to Twitter to demand boycott of her film.