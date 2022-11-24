Bollywood entertainer Richa Chadha was called out by netizens for the ‘Galwan’ jibe on Indian Army on Wednesday. Chadha, while reacting to a statement by Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi that Indian Armed forces are ready to take back POK and are waiting for orders from government, sarcastically said ‘Galwan says hi’.

It is notable that back in June 2020, Indian soldiers had a clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley which left 20 Indian soldiers martyred. Several Chinese soldiers also died in the clash that lasted for hours but China never disclosed the exact number of soldiers it lost in the fight.

Since that clash that cost severe loss of lives on both sides, there has been a tense ceasefire in Ladakh theatre between the two Asian giants, even though both countries have close to 60,000 soldiers each and advanced weapons deployed in the area.

Soon after the deplorable comment by Chadha, she got called out by netizens who found her jibe in bad taste.

Ambushed with clubs wrapped in barbed wire, attacked with iron rods, 20 of India’s bravest held their ground, until they were swallowed by the freezing Galwan river, but not before they took down 45 intruders.



Don’t let your hatred for Modi transmogrify into hatred for India. https://t.co/zfFagxnz1X — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) November 24, 2022

Scientist and columnist Anand Ranganathan pointed out how the Indian soldier bravely held their ground and defended Indian soil against intruders.

Why don’t you yourself go and convey the message to our Indian Army? Ek din to guzaro #Galwan mei madam!!

Shame on you #RichaChadha https://t.co/cRcdiHSAtn pic.twitter.com/iIwVrYB245 — TrueLibra 🇮🇳 (@Mansi1253) November 24, 2022

Another Twitter user asked her to spend a day in Galwan before making such jibes on Indian Army.

Another Twitter user replied in her own tone and reminded her how the brave soldiers had killed 45 Chinese soldiers, which China refuse to acknowledge for the longest time.

However, she was also lauded for being ‘brave’ and ‘gutsy’ for insulting the Indian Army by Congress leaders and other ‘liberals’.

Gutsy girl. Not Bholi but Punjaban Sherni. — Mandeep Singh Bajwa (@MandeepBajwa) November 24, 2022

As per his Twitter profile, Mandeep Bajwa is a ‘military affairs’ columnist and a Congress member.

There’s absolutely NOTHING wrong in what Richa said here.



20 Indian soldiers died in Galwan, trying to fight off Chinese aggression & to date, Indian territory in the Galwan valley is under Chinese control. We haven’t heard any of the defence chiefs challenging Chinese. — Jas Oberoi | ਜੱਸ ਓਬਰੌਏ (@iJasOberoi) November 24, 2022

NewsLaundry columnist Jaspreet Oberoi also said how there was nothing wrong in what she said.

Few headlines are repeated every time the election voting comes:

1 : We will take back POK soon.

2 : Indian Intelligence has Killed Dawood (Nth time) in a secret operation.

3 : India got custody of Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi etc, they will be brought back soon.

😉😉😉 — Sanjeev Goyal (@sanjeev_goyal) November 23, 2022

Pro-AAP Twitter user one Sanjeev Goyal also joined in Chadha to mock the Indian Army.

However, soon after being called out, Chadha deleted her tweet and has made her Twitter account protected. It is not yet clear whether she has apologised for mocking the Indian Army or has quietly deleted the tweet.