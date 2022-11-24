Thursday, November 24, 2022
Congress supporters, ‘liberals’ hail Richa Chadha for ‘Galwan’ jibe on Indian Army even as she gets befitting replies from netizens

Richa Chadha has since deleted her tweet and protected her Twitter account.

OpIndia Staff
Richa Chadha gets support from Congress leaders, 'liberals' for her Galwan jibe
1

Bollywood entertainer Richa Chadha was called out by netizens for the ‘Galwan’ jibe on Indian Army on Wednesday. Chadha, while reacting to a statement by Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi that Indian Armed forces are ready to take back POK and are waiting for orders from government, sarcastically said ‘Galwan says hi’.

It is notable that back in June 2020, Indian soldiers had a clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley which left 20 Indian soldiers martyred. Several Chinese soldiers also died in the clash that lasted for hours but China never disclosed the exact number of soldiers it lost in the fight.

Since that clash that cost severe loss of lives on both sides, there has been a tense ceasefire in Ladakh theatre between the two Asian giants, even though both countries have close to 60,000 soldiers each and advanced weapons deployed in the area.

Soon after the deplorable comment by Chadha, she got called out by netizens who found her jibe in bad taste.

Scientist and columnist Anand Ranganathan pointed out how the Indian soldier bravely held their ground and defended Indian soil against intruders.

Another Twitter user asked her to spend a day in Galwan before making such jibes on Indian Army.

Another Twitter user replied in her own tone and reminded her how the brave soldiers had killed 45 Chinese soldiers, which China refuse to acknowledge for the longest time.

However, she was also lauded for being ‘brave’ and ‘gutsy’ for insulting the Indian Army by Congress leaders and other ‘liberals’.

As per his Twitter profile, Mandeep Bajwa is a ‘military affairs’ columnist and a Congress member.

NewsLaundry columnist Jaspreet Oberoi also said how there was nothing wrong in what she said.

Pro-AAP Twitter user one Sanjeev Goyal also joined in Chadha to mock the Indian Army.

However, soon after being called out, Chadha deleted her tweet and has made her Twitter account protected. It is not yet clear whether she has apologised for mocking the Indian Army or has quietly deleted the tweet.

