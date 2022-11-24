Bollywood entertainer Richa Chadha who is more in news for her controversial statements than for her movies was invited to the first-ever Ladakh International Music Festival conducted from April 30 to May 2nd this year in Leh.

The event was held at Leh’s Col Sonam Wangchuk Stadium and was organized by the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ladakh Tourism Department. The objective of the event was to pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation and also provide a platform to local artists to showcase their musical talent.

A number of popular bands were invited to perform at the event. The Army had released its Rezang La anthem. Actor Darshan Kumar was also invited as a special guest along with Chadha.

The first ever #Ladakh International Music Festival (#LIMF) concluded in Leh on Monday, officials said.



The army said that the event, which was conducted over three days from April 30 to May 2, saw performances by local as well as contemporary bands.

Richa Chadha had back then praised the Indian Army soldiers saying that it was an experience of a lifetime. “I spent a memorable day with these young soldiers in Ladakh at 12000 feet above sea level. it was an experience of a lifetime for me. And there’s always something special about meeting army personnel. It moves you from within. These young soldiers are training hard to be at the border, guarding the nation, this fills my heart with respect. Meeting the real heroes of our country was an extremely humbling experience,” Chadha remarked at that time.

On November 23, however, Richa Chadha was seen mocked the Indian Army in a tweet in response to a statement from the Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command of the Indian Army that they are prepared to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) if the government issues such an order.

Richa Chadha taunted the Indian Army and tweeted, “Galwan says hi.”

The actress, however, deleted her tweet after she was criticized by netizens for her insensitive jibe.

Chadha issued a half-hearted apology after her tweet mocking the Indian Army sparked outrage on social media and otherwise.

On Thursday, Richa Chadha took to Twitter to tender her ‘apology’, she tagged her lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar and attached an apology message. “If the 3 words which are being dragged into controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part.”

Notably, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has filed a police complaint against Richa Chadha at the Juhu police station for her outrageous Tweet mocking the Indian Army and martyrs of the Galwan clash.

I filed a police complaint against actress #RichaChadha at #JuhuPolicestation (Mumbai).

Nobody has a right to mock our soldiers.

I hope @MumbaiPolice will act against her as per the law of the land . @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/In0HD9LuJa — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 24, 2022

Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, took to Twitter to share a copy of the police complaint he filed at the Juhu police station. According to the complaint, Richa Chadha has mocked and insulted our security forces, particularly those who died fighting our enemies in Galwan valley.

The Galwan clash

In June 2020, Chinese PLA troops attacked Indian soldiers of the Bihar Regiment in the freezing terrain of the Galwan valley, killing 20 Indian soldiers. Dozens of Chinese troops were killed in the hours-long clash, but China never disclosed the exact number of soldiers killed. India recognised the fallen soldiers and had given them Martyr status and gallantry awards.

Since that clash, which resulted in several casualties on both sides, there has been a tense ceasefire in the Ladakh theatre between the two Asian stalwarts, despite the fact that both countries have nearly 60,000 soldiers and advanced weapons deployed in the area.