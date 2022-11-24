On Thursday, November 24, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter to inform that he has filed a police complaint against Bollywood entertainer Richa Chadha at the Juhi police station for her outrageous Tweet mocking the Indian Army and martyrs of the Galwan clash.

Tagging Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and the Mumbai police, the filmmaker Tweeted, “I filed a police complaint against actress #RichaChadha at #JuhuPolicestation (Mumbai). Nobody has a right to mock our soldiers. I hope @MumbaiPolice will act against her as per the law of the land. @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis.”

Ashoke Pandit, who is the president of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association, shared a copy of the police complaint he filed at the Juhu police station. The complaint read, that Richa Chadha has mocked and insulted our security forces, especially those who laid down their lives in Galwan valley fighting our enemies.

Complaint filed against Richa Chadda by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit (source: Ashoke Pandit’s Twitter account)

Pandit accused Chadda of insulting the families of our soldiers and demanded that she be punished for her criminal behaviour. “By this criminal act of hers she has insulted the families of our security forces. Its an act against the nation and hence an FIR should be filed against her for conspiring against the nations internal security.”

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha took to Twitter on Wednesday, 23rd November 2022, to mock the Indian Army. In response to a statement from the Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command of the Indian Army that they are prepared to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if the government issues such an order, Richa Chadha mocked the Indian Army with a Galwan taunt

After Chadha was called out by netizens for the ‘Galwan’ jibe at the Indian Army, she issued a half-hearted apology on Twitter today. Richa Chadha took to Twitter to tender her ‘apology’, she tagged her lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar and attached an apology message. “If the 3 words which are being dragged into controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part.”

Before tweeting the ‘apology’, Chadha did not leave the opportunity to play the victim as well. She, in a tweet, posted this morning claimed to have received a ‘call’. “Just received a ‘call’, had muted replies so had no idea… bye all,” Richa Chadha tweeted with the reply feature disabled.

Reacting to Chadda’s apology, Ashoke Pandit told Republic TV that the actor’s behaviour was shameful and that she should be arrested so that such conduct is not repeated.

