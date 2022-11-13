The couple, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who made headlines last week for their separation, have now thrown their fans in surprise and puzzled. Reportedly the two will shortly be seen together on a reality show, even though the pair have not confirmed nor rejected the divorce rumours.

The show will stream on the OTT platform Urduflix and has the working title of ‘The Mirza Malik Show.’ Urduflix made the announcement on Instagram and tagged Sania and Shoaib. UrduFlix is Pakistan’s Urdu over-the-top (OTT) platform. The company posted a picture of the athletes on its Instagram account with the caption “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.”

Sania is shown standing with her hand on Shoiab’s shoulder on the poster. The Burj Khalifa may be seen in the backdrop visuals. Currently, the pair is living in Dubai.

Urduflix is a Pakistan-based OTT platform which streams various shows that include Pakistani, Iranian, Arabic, Turkish etc content. It claims to be Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform.

While their fans are overjoyed by the news, others are also questioning whether the divorce rumour is a PR gimmick to promote the show. A fan wrote, “So divorce was for publicity purposes. Shame!” Another Instagram user commented, “But I heard they are divorced. What about that?” Replying to this comment, another user wrote, “It was all a publicity stunt to generate fame and money. Like always they achieved that!!!”

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik moved to Dubai after getting married in 2010. Izhaan, their son, was born in 2018. According to rumors, Shoaib Malik was cheating on Sania Mirza. Ayesha Omar, a model from Pakistan, has been connected to him. According to Pakistani media reports last week, the two are finalizing the legal processes to dissolve their marriage.