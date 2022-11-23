On Wednesday, Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain who has been lodged in Tihar jain in a money laundering case, moved an application in a special court and sought action against the CCTV footage of his cell inside the Tihar jail. He asked the Court to direct the media to restrain from airing or broadcasting any CCTV video showing him in the Tihar jail.

This is hours after another video from the Tihar jail was published showing Jain eating a lavish meal. Special judge Vikas Dhull in the case said that the Court would take up the matter on Thursday. The court requested a thorough report from Tihar prison officials on Jain’s meals and any nutritional adjustments made. The court also gave Tihar officials time until Monday to provide a comprehensive report on Jain’s medical condition.

Delhi minister Satyender Jain moves an application in Delhi Court seeking court direction to restrain media to air/broadcasting any clip of CCTV related to him. Court says will take up the matter tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

Today, a new video from Tihar jail appeared on social media in which Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain could be seen having proper food with many dishes spread before him while lodged inside the jail in a money laundering case. The jail authorities also revealed that Jain had gained 8 kgs of weight since he has been arrested on May 30 this year.

In the CCTV footage, Jain could be seen having full meal lunch while sitting on a comfortable chair. He could also be seen having access to fresh-cut salad and fruits and bottled drinking water. Yesterday, Jain had submitted before the trial court saying that he was not being given any preferential treatment inside the jail and that he has not been getting privileges like proper food and medical check-up. His lawyer even claimed that he had lost 28 kgs of weight in the custody.

#WATCH | Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail.



Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer’s claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

Jain’s counsel Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra also cornered the ED on Tuesday and said that the central agency was deliberately leaking sensitive information to the media without permission. Meanwhile, Jain said that he was not even being given proper food in jail. The counsel sought a free and fair trial in the case.

Earlier, it was reported that AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested in a money laundering case, was being given preferential treatment in the Tihar jail. He was ‘enjoying’ his stay in jail. This is after a CCTV footage from inside Jain’s cell surfaced on the internet on November 19 showing Jain being treated specially while lodged inside the jail.

According to the video, Jain was being given foot massages and head massages in the jail while he was seen lying down on the bed and reading some documents. He could clearly be seen provided with comfortable facilities to make his stay easier at Tihar jail. Later it was revealed that the man massaging Jain is a rape accused charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also, on November 1, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Delhi Court that AAP Minister Satyendra Jain was being treated specially in the Tihar jail. The ED further contended that Jain’s cell is being cleaned, mopped, and broomed by an unidentified person under the supervision of co-accused Ankush Jain.

The ED also said that Jain was continuously and easily able to meet co-accused Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and also his wife, Poonam Jain who visits him often in the cell. The ED alleged that the accused was violating all the norms of the jail and was meeting the jail superintendent every day, which is against the rules.

The ED attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crores linked to Jain and his family in April. The ED launched an investigation in the case based on an FIR which was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jain and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.