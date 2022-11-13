Two dogs are set to be married by their owners in Haryana’s Gurugram in an unconventional marriage ceremony. Two neighbours in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar Extension have organised this wedding after arranging a match between their pet dogs.

While Sheru (male) and Sweety (female) will take the Pheras on November 13 at 8:30 PM, the Mehendi ceremony was held on Saturday, according to the wedding organisers. This one-of-a-kind wedding of the dogs Sheru and Sweety, for which 100 invitation cards have been sent, has piqued the interest of their entire neighbourhood of Jile Singh Colony in Palam Vihar Extension, as they will be attending the marriage ceremony as ‘Baraatis.’

Rani, the lady who fostered Sweety, spoke about her dog, saying that her husband brought the dog from a local temple because the couple had no kids. “I did not have children after marriage and to help me tackle this loneliness, my husband brought Sweety from the temple 3 years ago and since then I have raised Sweety like my child,” she explained.

She went on to say that because of the wedding, they now had the chance to perform a ‘Kanyadaan,’ a sacred Hindu ritual in which a family gives away the daughter, who is the bride, to the groom’s family in order to achieve salvation.

Sheru’s family also adopted him as he was a street dog, he is eight years old and has been playing with their children since they were younger.

This dog wedding has received a lot of attention because of the recent incidents of pets attacking people which has brought dog-human relations in NCR under the scanner. Pet ownership and how pet owners should behave on shared properties have long been contentious issues in city housing societies. The issue of feeding stray dogs has also generated debate. Repeated incidents of pet dog attacks in Ghaziabad, Noida, and Mumbai have alarmed citizens all across the nation.