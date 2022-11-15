On Tuesday, November 15, the Delhi police probing the barbaric murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar revealed that the accused, Aftab Amin Poonawalla, continued bringing other women home and had sex with them while Shraddha’s dismembered body remained in his fridge, reports News 18. The police confirmed that the disturbing disclosure was made by the accused Aftab during his interrogation.

Aftab confessed that he kept meeting other women through the dating app after he killed Shraddha in May this year. He brought those women to his house in Chhattarpur Pahadi in south Delhi where he had sex with them. All this while, Shraddha Vikas Walkar’s body which he chopped into 35 pieces kept lying in that refrigerator frozen, wrapped in multiple plastic bags.

The police further said that even though those women who frequented Aftab’s house noticed many incense sticks lit in the residence, a strong fragrance of room fresheners, and a harsh stench of chlorine, they did not suspect a cover-up.

OpIndia reported earlier in the day how Aftab installed the dating App Bumble shortly after the murder. On the dating app, he got in touch with another woman who was a psychologist by profession. Notably, Bumble is the same dating app where he got in touch with Shraddha for the first time in 2019, stated Indian Express while quoting sources.

The report mentioned that the other woman whom Aftab got in touch with on the dating app had visited his house a couple of times in June and July. Shraddha’s body parts were still in the fridge and the kitchen while Aftab hosted the new woman at his flat.

Aftab purchased the fridge recently with the sole purpose of stashing the dismembered body parts of Shraddha: Delhi police

The cops also learned that Aftab purchased the refrigerator recently for the sole purpose of storing the woman’s decomposing body parts. “After strangulating her, the man wanted to dispose of the body in order to escape. Since the body has started decomposing he bought the refrigerator. He even ordered bleach online to wash the body parts as it had started emanating a foul smell. We will check his phone and computer to find what all did he order during that period and then establish a sequence of events. He has also told us that the saw he used to cut Walkar’s body into more than 30 pieces, was bought from a local shop in Chhattarpur area,” News 18 quoted a police officer who was part of the investigation team but did not want to be identified as saying.

On November 14, reports emerged that a man identified as Aftab Ameen Poonawalla allegedly killed his live-in partner, a Hindu woman identified as Shraddha, in May this year. He allegedly chopped her body in 35 pieces, stored them in a newly brought fridge, and disposed of them one piece at a time for several days.

Reportedly, he would go out every night at 2 am to dump the body parts and destroy the evidence of his heinous crime. Shraddha’s family kept track of her whereabouts through her social media posts.

When she stopped posting updates, her family grew worried. Shraddha’s father went to Delhi but was unable to find her. Thereafter, he lodged a complaint with the police. The arrest of Aftab on Saturday (November 12) thus brought closure to the 6-month-old case.