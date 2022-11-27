Sunday, November 27, 2022
Shraddha Murder case: Bones found in the forest match DNA of her father

On May 18, Aftab Amin Poonawala had murdered his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed it of across Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Shraddha Murder: Bones found in the forest match with DNA of Shraddha's father
Image source- India Today
5

In a major development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, bones sent for DNA testing have reportedly matched with the blood sample of Shraddha’s father.

According to media reports, the forensic lab matched the blood clot and bones to Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar’s DNA sample. Some of the bone and blood samples recovered in the tiles of the flat rented by Shraddha and her live-in partner, accused Aaftab Poonawala, were tested.

The DNA test report of the victim’s body parts has not been received by police yet, Sagar Preet Hooda Delhi Police Special CP (Law and Order) told ANI.

As per an ABP report, Aftab told Shraddha’s father, in a casual manner that ‘she is no more, admitting to having killed her.’

In a hearing conducted through video conferencing, the extended Aftab’s judicial custody for 13 days. The court inquired Aftab about his well-being and if Delhi Police used third-degree during interrogation. Aftab reportedly told the court that no such measures were used by the police and that he is cooperating in the investigation.

Notably, the Delhi police recovered parts of a skull and some bones from a forest area last week and are currently undertaking searches at the Bhayandar Creek, where the accused may have disposed of vital evidence in the case.

Aftab used multiple weapons to dismember the body parts of Shraddha. Aftab reportedly admitted to severing Shraddha’s dead body with multiple weapons after murdering her in their rented flat on May 18. Delhi Police have recovered five large knives which have now been sent for forensic examination.

The Police also confirmed that the accused murdered Shraddha between 8 pm to 10 pm on May 18, and chopped her body into 35 pieces. He later stored the severed body parts in a refrigerator and disposed of the pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest over the next 18 days.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

