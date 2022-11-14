Renowned singer Adnan Sami, who gave up his Pakistani nationality in 2016 to become an Indian citizen, has claimed that the Pakistan government mistreated him when he was living there. Adnan Sami has written a statement in which he sharply criticises the previous Pakistani administration and the establishment of his former country.

On Monday, Sami turned to Twitter and stated that he will expose Pakistan’s awful truth. Shami wrote, “Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me- period.”

“However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pakistan,” he further wrote.

“One day, soon, I will expose the reality of how they treated me which not many know, least of all the general public which will shock many! I have remained silent about all this for many years, but will choose the right moment to tell all,” Sami added.

Adnan Sami gave up his citizenship in Pakistan in 2015 and applied for an Indian passport the following year, becoming an Indian citizen in 2016. He received India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, in 2020 for his contributions to the country’s music industry.

Several individuals around the country criticised the government’s choice to give the honour to Sami. It was because Sami’s father, Arshad Sami Khan, was a retired Pakistani Air Force officer who fought against India in the 1965 war.

Following the backlash, the singer reacted by stating that he is an Indian and that the award was given to him in his capacity as a musician. “You cannot hold a son responsible for the acts of his father and the father cannot be held responsible for the acts of his son,” Sami then told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview.

“As far as my father is concerned, he was an honourable soldier. He exhibited patriotism for his country and I am proud of that. I learnt many lessons from him on how to be a loyal citizen,” he stated.

“Today I happen to be a proud Indian. My patriotism and allegiance is towards my beloved country and me getting the award is purely on my merit as a musician and has nothing to do with my affiliation with my father,” Sami further said.