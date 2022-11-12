Sukesh Chandrashekhar drops another letter bombshell: Arvind Kejriwal used his money for paid article in American paper about Delhi’s education model

In his letter addressed to the media, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was arrested by Delhi Police in the 200 crore extortion case, has launched a fresh attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and arrested AAP leader Satyender Jain. Chandrashekhar has claimed that his accusations against Aam Aadmi Party are true and he has also consented to take a polygraph test.

“I welcome the suggestion of a polygraph test in light of all of my complaints and facts about AAP, Satyendra Jain, and Arvind Kejriwal… I am extremely happy to give my consent for the polygraph test,” in a handwritten letter, the conman stated.

“But only if Satyendra Jain and Arvind Kejriwal agree, and the polygraph test is conducted as a face-to-face confrontation in the presence of all three, and the entire process is televised live, as suggested. So that the whole country can witness the pandora box of the reality of Kejriwal and Jain unfold in the open,” he added.

Chandrashekhar further suggests Arvind Kejriwal and Satyender Jain not to cry foul and divert the issue by blaming the BJP.

“Instead of crying foul and claiming that the BJP forced me to write all of this, Kejriwal ji should have the courage and guts to agree to the polygraph test. Don’t divert the issue, as you and Jain used to tell me, and laugh about how the attack is the best form of defence.”

Chandrashekhar also claimed to have bought luxury watches for Kejriwal and Jain.

“Talking about the time, Kejriwal ji, I’m sure you still have the Jacob and Co. Astronomia watch that I gave you and then asked you to change the strap from blue to black. Because of your urgency, I chartered a flight to Dubai specifically to change the strap, which was carried by my staff and returned to you in Delhi.”

Making another shocking accusation against the Delhi CM, Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged that Kejriwal used his money and PR agent to publish paid news to promote the ‘Delhi school/education model on the front page of an American newspaper.

So, Kejriwal ji, I’d like to ask you why you recently used my money and my PR agent to publish paid news in your favour about your Delhi School model. On the front page of a major American newspaper around the world? So, is it okay for you and your party to accept this from a so-called “thug”? So, what exactly does this make you? Even after my recent arrest in the $200 million case, you continued to use my money and PR, which I had previously paid for,” he wrote in his letter.

In his letter, although Chandrashekhar did not mention the name of the newspaper, however, on August 19, 2022, Delhi CM Kejriwal tweeted an image of the front page of the New York Times, which featured Delhi’s education minister and an accused in excise policy scam, Manish Sisodia and lauded his education model.

“Delhi has made India proud. Delhi model is on the front page of the biggest newspaper in the US. Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of independent India,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi has made India proud. Delhi model is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of US. Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of independent India. pic.twitter.com/6erXmLB2be — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

Earlier, Chandrashekhar had confessed to providing Rs 10 crore as “protection money” to incarcerated Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain. Chandrashekhar stated in a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena that he has known the AAP leader since 2015.

For the uninitiated, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is being investigated by the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged Rs 215 crore criminal conspiracy, embezzlement, and extortion case. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police had previously filed an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly defrauding the spouses of erstwhile Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 215 crore.

There are over 20 other cases of extortion registered against the conman who operated a racket from inside his jail cell.

Notably, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was also charged as an accused in the extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar by the Enforcement Directorate. According to the central agency, Jacqueline was aware that Sukesh was an embezzler.