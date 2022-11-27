Suvendu Adhikari challenges Mamata Banerjee over CAA implementation, says ‘stop it if you have guts’

On Saturday, November 26, Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will definitely be rolled out in the state. Adhikari also dared Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop its implementation if she can.

While addressing a public meeting in Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district, an area dominated by the Matua community who have their roots in Bangladesh, Adhikari asserted that residents who have valid documents will not lose their citizenship. He also assured the Matua community members that they will be granted Indian citizenship.

“The CAA does not imply that anyone’s citizenship will be withdrawn if they are a bonafide resident with legal documents,” Adhikari said.

In an indirect reference to CM Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari said, “We’ve talked about the CAA several times. It will be implemented throughout the state. Stop it from being enacted if you have the guts to do so.”

The Nandigram MLA reiterated how the Narendra Modi government has kept one of its promises by abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir. “Similarly, the PM Modi-led BJP government will also fulfill its promise of implementing the CAA. There is no plan to take away anyone’s rights. PM Modi does not believe in divisive politics,” Adhikari added.

The BJP leader shared a video of his address to the crowd and tweeted, “Addressed the Matua Community at Thakurnagar; North 24-Parganas District and assured them about the Central government’s commitment regarding the implementation of the CAA.”

Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister, and BJP MP from Bongaon, also stated that the CAA will be a reality in West Bengal, and the Narendra Modi government is committed to achieving the goal.

About the Matua community

The Matua community in the state is divided into two factions, the BJP and the TMC. Members of the community, who constitute a sizable proportion of the state’s Scheduled Caste population, have been migrating to West Bengal since the 1950s, primarily due to religious persecution in Bangladesh.

The estimated 30 lakh Matuas living in the state have sway over at least five Lok Sabha seats and nearly 50 assembly seats in the districts of Nadia, North, and South 24 Parganas.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the CAA has already been approved by the government and that individuals should stop fantasizing about the law being repealed or not being enforced. Shah at the Times Now Summit in New Delhi reminded that the CAA, the legislation that sparked widespread demonstrations and rioting, has not been placed in a cold freezer.

We need to make rules for implementation of CAA, which is pending because of Covid. Those who are dreaming that CAA won't be implemented, are wrong. CAA is a reality and law of the land.



– Shri Amit Shah, Union Home Minister



On delay in enforcement, Shah stated that the COVID-19 pandemic-triggered lockdowns had driven the process of CAA rollout back, but the remaining formalities would be completed soon. The home minister also stated that the NRC is also still on the government’s agenda.