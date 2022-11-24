On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the CAA has already been approved by the government and that individuals should stop fantasizing about the law being repealed or not being enforced. Shah at the Times Now Summit in New Delhi reminded that the CAA, the legislation that sparked widespread demonstrations and rioting, has not been placed in a cold freezer.

When questioned about the delay in enforcement, the Union Home Minister stated that the COVID-19 pandemic-triggered lockdowns had pushed back the process of CAA rollout, but that the remaining formalities would be completed shortly. The home minister also said that NRC remains on the agenda of the government.

We need to make rules for implementation of CAA, which is pending because of Covid. Those who are dreaming that CAA won’t be implemented, are wrong. CAA is a reality and law of the land.



– Shri Amit Shah, Union Home Minister



I hope Mamata Banerjee, among others, are listening.

“CAA, NRC has not been put in the cold freezer. CAA is a law, and it cannot be changed now, we have to frame rules, these got delayed due to COVID-19 but the work will soon begin. No one should even dream that CAA will not be implemented. Those who think like that are mistaken,” Shah said.

Shah on Abrogation of Article 370

On the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, which has been lauded as one of the most contested acts by the Narendra Modi government, Shah said it was a collaborative victory for the NDA regime, adding that the decision has radically transformed the situation of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is not a personal achievement. I am a member of the Cabinet, and the achievement is of the Modi Cabinet and the government. But yes, in Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi government has brought in a drastic change. It used to be said that J&K is with India due to Article 370. Now Article 370 and 35A are not there but J&K is still with India,” Shah added.

“Now Article 370 and 35A are not there but J&K is still a part of India. Around 30,000 panches and sarpanches are leading the democracy movement there, Rs 56,000 crore worth of investment has come in, 80 lakh tourists have visited the UT – the highest number since Independence. J&K is achieving new heights. Since the 1990s, terrorism has been at its lowest and no stone-pelting incidents are taking place anymore. J&K is thriving now,” he said.

On Uniform Civil Code

He meanwhile also spoke on the Uniform Civil Code issue. During a live interview with Times Now Navbharat Editor-in-Chief Navika Kumar, Amit Shah stated that if the states do not execute the UCC legislation by 2024, the Central government will take the matter into its own hands. “The Constituent Assembly has also advised the state legislatures and Parliament to implement UCC whenever the time is right. Laws should not be formulated based on religion,” Shah added.

“Except for BJP, no other party supports or speaks in favour of the UCC. The BJP, which rules in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, we have set up a panel and the panel is holding consultations. Our governments will work according to the recommendations received. I want to assure the audience here that the BJP is committed to implementing the Uniform Civil Code,” the minister said.

Amit Shah, a crucial player in the BJP’s continued electoral success and a man termed a “political master,” acknowledged the fundamental beliefs and values of his party. He continued saying that the BJP does not view elections as a method of gaining power but rather as a way to connect with people and understand their issues.

“We believe we will win or we will lose, we appear to be different because we believe elections are not just the means to achieve power but to reach out to all the people of the country. Every leader of the party reaches out to the electorate with our ideology and how we run our governments,” Shah said. “Our aggression is not to claim power but to connect with the people,” the minister added.

On Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about Veer Savarkar

Regarding Rahul Gandhi’s recent statements about Veer Savarkar, Shah stated that 130 crore Indians revere Veer Savarkar’s patriotism and refer to him as ‘Veer.’ Those who are criticizing him now should strive to spend even 10 days in jail before speaking about someone who has been imprisoned for more than ten years. ” No one has the right”, he argued, “to make such repulsive and despicable statements about a freedom warrior.”





The whole nation calls Savarkar a ‘Veer’. He’s not a Padma or any other award winner who has been felicitated by the govt. He has been given the title of ‘Veer’ by the 130 crore Indians: @AmitShah reflects on Rahul Gandhi’s comments about VD Savarkar. pic.twitter.com/BXT0gSGX5n — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 24, 2022

On Gujarat Assembly Elections

Amit Shah meanwhile also downplayed AAP’s involvement in the contest in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections, stating that the major rivalry exists between Congress and the BJP. When asked about the BJP’s chances in the Gujarat elections, the Home Minister stated that current trends indicate that the party is on track to achieve a historic victory in the state.

“We will break our own records of winning the highest number of seats and vote share. Pressed further to give a number, Shah said the BJP’s past record has been 129 seats, so we will win more than that,” he was quoted.

Shah responding to AAP’s accusations over Satyendar Jain row

The Minister was also requested to respond to the AAP’s accusation that the BJP is attempting to damage Arvind Kejriwal’s party’s image because it is fearful of them ahead of the Delhi MCD elections. The AAP also blamed the BJP of deliberately producing videos of jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain daily.

Instead of blaming the BJP, Shah said that the AAP should respond to whether the videos of Satyendar Jain from Tihar jail are real or fabricated. “And then they become answerable on why they are not sacking their Delhi minister (Satyendar Jain) who is in jail. It is shocking that the minister has not resigned so far on moral grounds.”





The people questioning us over release of videos, have to answer if the video is correct or not. In my political career I haven’t ever seen a minister (AAP’s #SatyendarJain) operating from jail & that too without resigning: @AmitShah tells @navikakumar. pic.twitter.com/4txuEgF1nc — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 24, 2022

On India China stand off

Regarding border security and the current standoff with China, Shah stated that there is no misunderstanding and that the disagreement has existed since the period of Congress governments established following Independence. “Who is raising the question now? Those during whose governments we lost more than one lakh acres of land. The Modi government has committed that it will not allow even one inch of land to be taken away by other countries,” Shah said.