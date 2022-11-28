On Monday (November 28), Taiwan applauded the launch of the ‘Indo-Pacific strategy’ of Canada, which identified the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as an “increasingly disruptive global power” in the region.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan said, “We welcome the launch of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, which expresses great concern over China’s disruptive rise & stresses the importance of Taiwan-Canada partnership.”

“Together, we’ll continue working to promote peace, security & prosperity in the region,” it further added. On Sunday (November 27), the Foreign Minister of Canada, Mélanie Joly, presented a road map to deepen the country’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific region over the next 10 years.

The ‘Indo-Pacific Strategy’ of Canada, as outlined here, criticised China for trying to exploit the rules-based international order after having immensely benefitted from it.

“China has benefitted from the rules-based international order to grow and prosper, but it is now actively seeking to reinterpret these rules to gain a greater advantage,” the document read.

It further added, “China’s assertive pursuit of its economic and security interests, advancement of unilateral claims, foreign interference and increasingly coercive treatment of other countries and economies have significant implications in the region, in Canada and around the world.”

Canada lambasts China over territorial expansionism, human rights violations

The decade-long roadmap pointed out that respect for sovereignty is a crucial component in a rule-based international order. “China is an increasingly disruptive global power,” it underlined.

“China is making large-scale investments to establish its economic influence, diplomatic impact, offensive military capabilities, and advanced technologies. China is looking to shape the international order into a more permissive environment for interests and values that increasingly depart from ours,” the document continued.

The ‘Indo-Pacific Strategy’ of Canada [pdf] pointed out how China has been flouting the United Nations directives on disputes in the South China Sea, militarising the region, and committing human rights violations on Uyghurs, Tibetans, and other religious and ethnic minorities.

“Canada has been compelled to adjust warnings to Canadians travelling to China, as well as to the business community, to account for the growing risk of arbitrary application of Chinese laws,” the document read.

It clarified, “In areas of profound disagreement, we will challenge China, including when it engages in coercive behaviour—economic or otherwise—ignores human rights obligations or undermines our national security interests and those of partners in the region.”

Canada also vowed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and those victimised by the arbitrary application of China’s National Security Law.

“While remaining consistent with our One China Policy, Canada will continue our multifaceted engagement with Taiwan, which includes collaborating on trade, technology, health, democratic governance and countering disinformation,” the Indo-Pacific Strategy outlined.

“Canada will oppose unilateral actions that threaten the status quo in the Taiwan Strait,” it further assured.

Ongoing tensions between China and Canada

The Canadian government and the Communist Party of China (CPC) are at loggerheads over the latter’s alleged interference in the political affairs and electoral practices in Canada.

The growing tension between the two countries became apparent during an ‘unpleasant’ encounter between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the recently concluded G-20 summit.

“If you are sincere, we should communicate with each other in a respectful manner. Otherwise, it will be hard to say what the result will be,” Xi reprimanded Trudeau for allegedly leaking information to the media about their meeting that took place on November 15 this year.

Much to the displeasure of the Chinese Premier, Trudeau defended himself and said, “In Canada, we believe in free and open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have…”

Diplomatic relations between China and Canada have been going through a rough patch since 2018. Opindia had reported in detail how China had provided covert funding to 11 Canadian federal candidates in the 2019 elections and facilitated the defeat of the Conservative Party in the 2021 polls.

China has also been using traditional tactics such as espionage to advance its interests and setting up illegal police stations in Canada to suppress anti-China sentiments across the world, spread communist ideology, and interfere in the governance and democratic process.