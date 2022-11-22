Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Maulvi tells depressed woman she is possessed by a ‘Jinn’, gets her to marry Firoz who rapes, blackmails her

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Vasant Vihar area of Dehradun, Uttar Pradesh.

Uttarakhand: Firoz lures a depressed woman, lures, rapes, blackmails her for money, booked
Image used for representational Purpose (File photo)
On Monday, the Uttarakhand Police registered an FIR against Firoz for luring a woman, raping her, and then blackmailing her and her family for money. The victim woman used to stay in the neighborhood of prime accused Firoz. The Police have registered an FIR in the case and have launched an investigation.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Vasant Vihar area of Dehradun, Uttar Pradesh. The victim woman in the police complaint mentioned that she was depressed about her academics and profession during the time of COVID-19 spread. Firoz, who is originally from Saharanpur, resided in the victim’s neighbourhood. Firoz happened to gain the trust of the woman during her depression. He referred her to a Maulvi and assured the woman that the Maulvi might suggest a solution to her problem.

It is alleged that Maulvi instilled terror in the victim’s mind that she is possessed by a jinn. The victim was advised by the Maulvi that if she did not marry soon, the jinn would murder her. He also encouraged the girl to marry Firoz during this time. The victim was assured that simply a fictitious marriage would help her attain a solution to her problems. 

The victim agreed to marry Firoz because she was afraid of the jinn. Two witnesses were also included in the paperwork while completing the Nikahnama. One witness was named Vikas, while the other’s name is Zulfikar. This Nikahnama is said to have been made on October 27, 2020.

The woman further in her complaint stated that Firoz invited her to his room on January 26 last year and molested her. He also filmed an indecent video of her and later used it to blackmail her. The accused also extorted Rs 2,70,000 from the victim by saying that he would publish the video on social media platforms.

He also sent a copy of the Nikahnama to the girl’s neighbours after he received money from the victim. Later, Firoz demanded an additional Rs 5 lakh from the victim’s family. He blackmailed the family members of the victim saying that if he doesn’t get the money, he would make the Nikahnama and the obscene video public.

The Police in the case have registered an FIR against Firoz, Vikas, and Zulfikar Ali under relevant sections of the law. Further investigations into the case are underway.

