YouTuber and former Indian Idol singer Farmani Naaz who was in the limelight for the rendition of Abhilipsa Panda’s song ‘Har Har Shambhu’, has once again grabbed the headlines after reports emerged that her family members were running a syndicate of iron theft in Meerut. Farmani Naaz is a resident of Mohammad Lohadda, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh from where her family was running their illicit business.

According to reports, the Meerut police, on Monday (November 7) arrested 8 members of the gang, including Farmani Naaz’s brother Armaan and, are on the lookout for her father Arif and brother-in-law Irshad, who have been absconding since the racket has been busted by the Meerut police.

The Meerut police took to Twitter to share the news.

As per reports, the syndicate was being operated by Farmani Naaz’s brother, father and brother-in-law and other members. Along with arresting her brother, the Meerut police recovered two quintals (200 kgs) of iron rods from the spot and also seized the vehicle they used for the theft.

According to SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan, the gang had a month ago looted iron rods from an under-construction site in Teharki village in Palwal, Haryana by taking the watchman as a hostage. The robbers had also stolen the watchman’s phone. When the Sardhana police launched an investigation into the incident, some people’s names came to light.

The police learnt on Sunday, November 6, that the gang was planning to perpetrate another robbery in Khirwa Jalalpur. The police reached the spot and nabbed Anuj, Monu, Shakir, Irshad, Shahrukh, and Armaan, residents of Teharki village Sardhana and Mohammadpur Lohadda Muzaffarnagar. The stolen bars were also recovered following the accused’s confession.

The police revealed that Farmani’s brother Armaan and brother-in-law Irshad led the group, while Arif, her father, provided the weapons used in the crime.

Who is Framani Naaz

Singer Farmani Naaz, who has 4.49 M subscribers on her YouTube channel became popular after appearing on the singing reality show Indian Idol in its twelfth season. On the show, Farmani revealed that her husband left her after their son was born with a throat problem in 2019. Since then she has been singing, and her brother Armaan works as a labourer to earn a livelihood.

On July 22, her video where she sung the rendition of “Har Har Shambhu”, a bhajan dedicated to Lord Shiva landed her in trouble with Muslim clerics in Deoband.

Maulana Mufti Asad Qasmi, Ulama of Deoband said that singing and dancing of any sort is not permissible in Islam. “This is forbidden in Islam. Muslims should refrain from anything that is forbidden. The song sung by the woman (Farmani Naaz) is not permissible, it is forbidden. She should refrain from it.”

He further claimed that singing ‘any song’ is ‘haram’ or forbidden in Islam. “Especially a woman, who considers herself Muslim, should stay away from singing such songs,” Maulana Mufti Asad Qasmi said.

Some TV channels had run misleading information crediting Farmani for the popular song Har Har Shambhu. However, the song was originally sung by Abhilipsa Panda and Jeetu Sharma.