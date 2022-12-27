Musa Hasahya, a farmer in Uganda with 12 marriages, 102 sons and daughters, and 568 grandchildren, has decided he doesn’t want to have any more children. After raising such a large family, the 67-year-old has stated that he no longer wants to have children because they can hardly provide for themselves. As a result, he has recommended his wives to consider using birth control pills.

Notably, Hasahya and his family live in Lusaka in Uganda, where polygamy is legal. However, recently, owing to his poor economic condition, Musa’s 2 wives have left him.

Musa Hasahya, the Ugandan farmer with 12 marriages, 102 sons and daughters, and 568 grandchildren (source: Dailymail.co.uk)

According to reports, when asked about so many marriages, Musa said that a man cannot remain happy with only one wife. Musa stated that all of his wives reside in the same house so that he could keep an eye on them and that his wives weren’t able to establish relations with other men.

Speaking to The Sun the farmer said, “My income has become lower and lower over the years due to the rising cost of living and my family has become bigger and bigger. I married one woman after another. How can a man be satisfied with one woman.”

“All my wives live together in the same house. It’s easy for me to monitor them and also stop them from eloping with other men in this village,” Musa added.

Musa lives with his family Lusaka in Uganda (source: Daily Star)

Musa, who is 67 years old, married his first wife Hanifa in the year 1971 at the age of 16 after quitting school. Two years later, he became a dad when his wife gave birth to a daughter. Musa kept marrying more and more women as he earned back in those days.

Strangely enough, one-third of Moses’ children are between the ages of 6 and 51. In fact, Musa’s eldest child is 21 years older than his youngest stepmother and Musa’s youngest son is 6 years old. They all live on the farm with Musa. He claims that while he can identify his children and grandchildren apart, he does not know all of their names.

His youngest wife, Juleka, mother of 11 of his children, said, “I’m not having any more children. I’ve seen the bad financial situation and am now taking the birth control pill.”

Musa’s inability to work as hard as he used to, owing to his ill health, is one of the causes of the family’s terrible financial situation. Musa no longer wishes to expand his family of over 700 people due to his financial constraints.

“I cannot tolerate bearing children anymore because of the limited resources. And on that note, I have advised all my wives of childbearing age to go for family planning,” The Sun quoted him as saying. Musa is now asking the government for help as he is struggling to educate all his children.