Thursday, December 29, 2022
Ambani-Merchant wedding: Anant Ambani to wed Radhika Merchant, date to be announced soon

The Roka ceremony of the would-be couple was held on December 29 at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

Anant Ambani
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding date to be announced soon (Image: IANS)
5

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani will soon marry Shaila and Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant. The Roka ceremony of the would-be couple was held on December 29 at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

Parimal Nathwani, Director-Corporate Affairs (RIL), congratulated the couple on the occasion and said, “Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always.”

Following the ceremony, the would-be couple participated in rajbhog-shringar ceremonies at the temple. The duo has known each other for a few years and will soon be married.

Anant is the youngest child of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. He graduated from Brown University and currently leads the energy business at Reliance Industries Limited. He also serves as a Director on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures.

On the other hand, Radhika is a graduate of New York University and is currently working as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

In 2017, Radhika completed her graduation and joined Isprava Group, a luxury holiday home developer. Later, she joined the family business and became a director at Encore Healthcare. She is a trained Bharatnatyam Dancer and took training from Guru Bhavana Thakar. Earlier this year, Ambanis organised her Arangetram ceremony at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, which was attended by Aamir Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan among others. 

