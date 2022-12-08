As BJP is on the verge of registering a historic win in Gujarat assembly elections, social media is rife with an image of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during his campaign, claiming that his party would be forming a government in the state.

The image showed Arvind Kejriwal smugly holding up a paper with a claim made in Hindi that the “Aam Aadmi Party will form a government in Gujarat.”

Viral picture of Arvind Kejriwal claiming AAP will form a government in Gujarat

The picture is from the election campaign ahead of the Gujarat state elections, during which Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and other senior leaders, had presumptuously claimed that their party is storming to power in the state riding on the anti-incumbency toward the BJP and disappointment from the principal opposition party, Congress.

In a town hall with NDTV, Arvind Kejriwal confidently said that AAP will be forming a government in Gujarat and BJP will not get more than 20 seats in the elections.

#NDTVTownhall | In an exclusive interaction with NDTV, Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal says BJP will not get more than 20 seats in Delhi's civic polls and also remains confident of AAP forming the Government in Gujarat. #KejriwalToNDTV pic.twitter.com/YKO8cAF1W7 — NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) November 24, 2022

However, the results from the Gujarat assembly elections have exposed Arvind Kejriwal and his party’s patently false claims about the alleged support they enjoyed in the state. Gopal Italia, the convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, is staring at an imminently embarrassing defeat from the Katargam constituency as results indicate an emphatic victory of BJP’s Vinod Moradiya, who has so far polled a staggering 56.21 per cent vote share.

The situation is not too different for Aam Aadmi Party’s other stalwart in Gujarat, Isudan Gadhvi, who too is comprehensively trailing behind the BJP candidate Ayar Bera from the Khambhalia constituency.

Source:eci.gov.in

While Kejriwal bragged that Aam Aadmi Party would be forming a government in Gujarat, as per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India, his party is leading on only 5 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat assembly, with narrow margins on some of the seats that could exchange hands as the counting proceeds.

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state assembly election results counting have started and if early trends are anything to go by, BJP is set to have a historical mandate in Gujarat as it is currently leading in over 151 seats and has already won 3 seats as per the official ECI website. In 1985, Congress’ Madhavsinh Solanki led the party to victory with 149 seats. Will BJP beat the record? We shall know in a few hours. The Congress is leading on 20 seats and AAP on 5.